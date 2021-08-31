From two ponytails to going all red: Times Katrina Kaif experimented with her hair for films

Katrina Kaif is an A-lister and amongst the highest paid actors in the Bollywood industry. She made her acting debut in 2003 and has appeared in many commercial success films. Katrina Kaif’s fans have been waiting for her upcoming movies. The audience are excited to see what the actor has to offer in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, as Katrina Kaif has always surprised the people in every movie. Along with her performances, Katrina Kaif also likes to experiment with her looks for different projects and has appeared on-screen in a variety of hairstyles. Here are Katrina Kaif’s most remarkable hairstyles in her movies. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Katrina Kaif appeared with two low ponytails in De Dhana Dhan, in which her character was of a happy-go-lucky girl.
Katrina was seen with straight hair in Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, in which she played the character of a simple Catholic girl.
The actor had red streaks in the first half of New York, in which she portrayed the character of a college going student in America.
Katrina was seen in red hair in Fitoor, in which she played a businesswoman with an intimidating personality.
Katrina Kaif appeared in crimped hair in a braid in Bharat, in which she played the character of a government officer in the 1960s.