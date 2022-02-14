Valentine's Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Ram Charan-Upasana, couples that are relationship goals

As we bask in the over pouring love this Valentine’s Day, we celebrate couples who have consistently been giving us some major couple goals. These couples exemplify love and have been pillars of support to each other, not to mention, amassing the solid support of fans that have constantly rooted for the pairing.
Talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, they are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together post marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding set the internet on fire and now the two shared some mushy pictures wishing each other Valentine's Day.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif/Instagram
A love story that started on set and culminated into marriage, this Bollywood power couple is amongst the most loved of all time. It is always a treat for their fans when they share a mushy picture together.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone/Instagram
When these two supremely talented actors came out as a couple, it drove the internet into a frenzy with reports of an impending nuptial ahead. Well, along with their wedding fans are also excited to see their Jodi on the silver-screen for the first time in Brahmastra.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Breaking stereotypes and powering through, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the perfect example of a modern-day couple who live life on their own terms.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram
A true power couple of both film and business industries. Mega Power Star Ram Charan and boss lady Upasana Kamineni stand out in their individual fields of expertise and together this wholesome twosome continue to give us major couple inspiration even a decade later.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla