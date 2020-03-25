Coronavirus updates
Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor's 5 BEST moments that prove they are the new BFFs in town

Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor's friendship is one of a kind. It is a known fact that Varun and Arjun had an 'I Hate Katrina' club. With time, Varun and Arjun became friends with Katrina. As they continue to give us friendship goals, here are 5 best moments of the stars.
    Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor are new BFFs in town

    Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor's friendship is one of a kind. It is a known fact that Varun and Arjun had an 'I Hate Katrina' club. With time, Varun and Arjun became friends with Katrina and since then, the trio has been giving us major friendship goals. From pranking each other to pulling each other's legs, Arjun, Katrina, and Varun share a great camaraderie. To brush up your memory a bit, on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan Season 5', Katrina made an interesting revelation. The Bharat actress revealed that around 15 years back, Varun was pulled by Salman Khan for allegedly checking her out. It was because of that he started 'I Hate Katrina' club. She further added she has no idea why Arjun joined it. However, former members of the hate club i.e. Arjun and Varun now share an amazing bond with the actress. As they continue to give us friendship goals, here are 5 best moments of the stars.

    New Club

    After exiting the 'I Hate Katrina' club, Varun and Arjun started a new club called 'We Love KK.' Arjun shared this pic of him and Varun awarding Katrina with a dalmatian trophy that represents their faithful friendship. Arjun captioned it as, "So me & Varun are starting a new fan club #WeLoveKK aka Katrina Kaif!! We are seen awarding her for absolutely no reason whatsoever...PS - the dalmatian trophy represents our faithful friendship."

    All about love

    Katrina shared this photo and captioned it as, "Boys 15 years with these ones... from hate club ... to I think more love and maturity now bet I made u feel old @varundvn and @arjunkapoor."

    Video call

    Amidst Janta Curfew, Katrina is keeping up with her boys through a video call. She recently shared a screenshot of the trio as they got on a video call and chatted with each other.

    True friends share memes

    One time, Arjun shared a picture making a meme out of a candid pic of him and Katrina and captioned it as, "Me trying to take a selfie while the star looks away." Haha! That'snot all! Recently, Katrina shared a video of herself washing utensils and Arjun jokingly invited her to his house and even called her Kantabai.

    Varun's reaction to Katrina's social media debut

    On Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch, Varun spoke about Katrina's debut on social media. He said, "She is new on social media and appears to be very fun, having a great time with great pictures, sense of humour. Katrina in real life is all about work. She is a horse with blinkers except when she is hungry and wants to eat something. Then also she eats like a horse."

