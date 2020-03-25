Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor's 5 BEST moments that prove they are the new BFFs in town

1 / 6

Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor are new BFFs in town

Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor's friendship is one of a kind. It is a known fact that Varun and Arjun had an 'I Hate Katrina' club. With time, Varun and Arjun became friends with Katrina and since then, the trio has been giving us major friendship goals. From pranking each other to pulling each other's legs, Arjun, Katrina, and Varun share a great camaraderie. To brush up your memory a bit, on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan Season 5', Katrina made an interesting revelation. The Bharat actress revealed that around 15 years back, Varun was pulled by Salman Khan for allegedly checking her out. It was because of that he started 'I Hate Katrina' club. She further added she has no idea why Arjun joined it. However, former members of the hate club i.e. Arjun and Varun now share an amazing bond with the actress. As they continue to give us friendship goals, here are 5 best moments of the stars.

Photo Credit : Instagram