Vicky & Katrina's NYC trip to Deepika Padukone's Louis Vuitton debut, see viral photos of the week

This week in Bollywood was a mixed bag. While some celebrities spent quality time together, some others made some noise on the professional front. Tinsel town's much-loved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took social media by storm as they headed to New York for a holiday. The couple spent some quality time together after a hectic work schedule in India. Katrina also took husband Vicky Kaushal to her favourite breakfast place in New York and the couple indulged in some great food. Katrina captioned the photos, "The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s." That's not all, Vicky and Katrina also visited Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in Manhattan for dinner and loved every bit of it.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marked a month of their union by stepping out for a dinner celebration. Alia also took to Instagram to share some unseen photos and sent her fans into a frenzy.
During the week, Deepika Padukone made her debut at the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show. The actress looked stunning in her designer outfit and a top knot with knee high boots.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. The project has gone on floors in Kalimpong and Kareena was seen teaching Jaideep her famous pout.
Shah Rukh Khan is juggling three films at a time. While he completes work on Pathaan and Atlee's film, SRK will be seen next in Dunki and the actor recently shot for an elaborate dance sequence in Mumbai. Photos from the sets went viral on social media.
Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu took off to Europe for a bike trip with their friends and made sure to keep their fans updated with some breathtaking photos.
