Vicky & Katrina's NYC trip to Deepika Padukone's Louis Vuitton debut, see viral photos of the week

1 / 6

Vicky and Katrina's New York trip

This week in Bollywood was a mixed bag. While some celebrities spent quality time together, some others made some noise on the professional front. Tinsel town's much-loved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took social media by storm as they headed to New York for a holiday. The couple spent some quality time together after a hectic work schedule in India. Katrina also took husband Vicky Kaushal to her favourite breakfast place in New York and the couple indulged in some great food. Katrina captioned the photos, "The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s." That's not all, Vicky and Katrina also visited Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in Manhattan for dinner and loved every bit of it.

Photo Credit : Instagram