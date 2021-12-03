Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif: 5 Times the soon to be wedded couple won hearts with ethnic style

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to take their wedding vows next week. While the two have not yet confirmed it, news of their wedding is making headlines all over. As all their fans are getting impatient to see a glimpse of groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal and bride-to-be Katrina Kaif on their special day, they are also eager to see what they will be wearing during their pre-wedding functions. Before the pictures of lovebirds from their wedding festivities set the internet on fire, here's a look at 5 times Vicky and Katrina won hearts with their ethnic looks.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif looks mesmerising in a sheer brown coloured saree with a printed sequin border. The long-sleeved blouse featuring a set of mixed prints and a touch of embellishments gave it a classic-modern twist making it a statement piece.
Photo Credit : Abheet Gidwani/Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Who said only women can don pastel shades and look gorgeous? Vicky Kaushal opted for a powder blue silk kurta for Diwali. Keeping it stylish and comfortable, the actor made the staple outfit look trendy.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Katrina Kaif was a sight to behold in this floral print red and yellow outfit. The actress looked extremely gorgeous in this floral print red lehenga by Sabyasachi. The red and yellow floral dupatta featured golden zari work running all along the border.
Those who wish to break the monotony in traditional wear this season must bookmark Vicky Kaushal's ethnic look. In the click, Vicky can be seen sporting a shirt-style kurta that he paired with a matching stole.
Photo Credit : tejInder singh khamkha/Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Katrina Kaif gives us the quintessential ethnic look with her photo in a bespoke blush pink saree. The actress looked exceptionally breathtaking as always in the semi-sheer drape paired with a sleeveless blouse and inspired us to steal a few pages from her festive style book.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram