Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Grand Wedding: First priceless pictures to a breakdown of Dulhan's royal ensemble

The Royal Wedding

Finally, the big day arrived! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate wedding and embarked on their new journey as man and wife. After remaining tight-lipped and keeping their fans waiting for a glimpse of their beautiful love story, Vicky and Katrina finally announced their new journey and treated fans with their first priceless moments as a married couple, clicked by Wedding Filmers. Announcing their wedding, the actors’ on their social media handles and wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” As soon as the couple dropped the posts, wishes from fans, celebrities and family members poured in. From Vicky’s brother Sunny to Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, celebs showered love on the newly married couple. Even Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and others extended their best wishes to the lovebirds. Vicky and Katrina’s royal wedding was preceded by a Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. Now, as the couple finally shared glimpses of their marriage online, we have curated a quick round-off of the first pictures to the bride’s royal ensemble on day 3 of their grand wedding.

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif/ Wedding Filmers Instagram