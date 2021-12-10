Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Grand Wedding: First priceless pictures to a breakdown of Dulhan's royal ensemble

Finally, the big day arrived! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate wedding and embarked on their new journey as man and wife. After remaining tight-lipped and keeping their fans waiting for a glimpse of their beautiful love story, Vicky and Katrina finally announced their new journey and treated fans with their first priceless moments as a married couple, clicked by Wedding Filmers. Announcing their wedding, the actors’ on their social media handles and wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” As soon as the couple dropped the posts, wishes from fans, celebrities and family members poured in. From Vicky’s brother Sunny to Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, celebs showered love on the newly married couple. Even Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and others extended their best wishes to the lovebirds. Vicky and Katrina’s royal wedding was preceded by a Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. Now, as the couple finally shared glimpses of their marriage online, we have curated a quick round-off of the first pictures to the bride’s royal ensemble on day 3 of their grand wedding.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif/ Wedding Filmers Instagram
“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” wrote the couple as they announced the good news.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal donned beautiful Tiffany wedding rings. While Katrina opted for a rectangular blue platinum ring that featured a double row of round diamonds from Tiffany Soleste worth Rs. 7.4 lakhs ($ 9,800), Vicky Kaushal adorned a Tiffany Classic worth 1, 28,580 INR ($ 1,700).
Katrina’s ‘kaleeras’ was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and designed by Rahul Luthra and Mrinalini Chandra. It featured bespoke bird charms with customized messages from the bride herself. Each bangle carried 6-7 messenger doves.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla/Wedding Filmers/ Instagram
Dulhan and Dulha wore Sabyasachi-made outfits on their big day. While Katrina carried a beautiful red traditional attire, Vicky wore a beige sherwani.
Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal welcomed his ‘Parjai Ji’ Katrina Kaif to his family in the most adorable way. “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji . Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple,” he wrote on Instagram.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla/ Sunny Kaushal/ Instagram
Singer Gurdas Maan’s wife Manjeet Maan spoke to Pinkvilla and shared that Vicky Kaushal’s father is extremely happy. “Sham ji is very happy, and so is everyone in their family. They have a lot of people who love them,” she told us.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla