Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif & other celebs who are celebrating their first Christmas as husband and wife

Last year, weddings after weddings got postponed because of the pandemic. However, this year things began to pick up pace for celebrity nuptials as restrictions lifted, gathering sizes increased and the COVID-19 vaccine became available. Now, Bollywood celebs might have no time to relax amid their hectic work schedule but Christmas has given them the much-needed break to spend some quality time with their friends and family. It is the most beautiful time of the year and our Bollywood stars absolutely celebrated it with great zeal and enthusiasm. Speaking of which, there are several couples in town who are celebrating their first Christmas as husband and wife. Here, we have curated a list of it.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Just hours ago, both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a mushy picture of the duo that sees them celebrating their first christmas with immense joy. In the picture, the duo keeps it casual as they share an infectious smile.
The couple who dated each other for over a decade chose to keep their marriage news away from the limelight until the very last minute. After exchanging wedding vows, the lovebirds took to social media to share stunning photos of their big day in the month of November.
Photo Credit : Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar successfully fooled fans by not only keeping their relationship under wraps. But they also took many by surprise by sharing their gorgeous wedding photos as they announced their nuptials in the month of June, this year.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani also opted for the ‘chori chori chupke chupke’ style when it came to their big day. A day after their marriage, Rhea penned a heartwarming caption for beau Karan Boolani.
Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the latest additions to the list. The duo tied the knot just a week ago and are now celebrating their first Christmas together.
Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram