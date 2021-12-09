Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif Wedding: Musicians DJ Chetas, Harrdy Sandhu arrive; Wedding invite photo leaked

On Wednesday, December 7, we spotted a slew of celebs arriving at Jaipur to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal’s girlfriend Sharwari Wagh, Malavika Mohanan were papped while being on their way to the Six Senses Fort Barwara. Similarly, on December 8, a bunch of acclaimed musicians including DJ Chetas, Aastha Gill, Harrdy Sandhu and more landed in Jaipur. If they are invited to perform at the wedding is yet unknown but everyone beamed with joy as they were spotted in the vicinity. Reportedly, on Thursday, the couple’s Haldi ceremony was organised which was followed by a ball-gown event. Now, as we wait for the couple to share glimpses of their wedding online, here, we have curated a quick round-off of the photos related to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding that went viral online on day 2 of their ceremony.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
DJ Chetas was spotted donning a plain white t-shirt which was matched with comfy black trousers as he landed in Jaipur.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Aastha Gill nailed her quirky ensemble in style. She topped her blue top with a statement fur jacket. Completely contrasting to the plain look, she opted for animal print pants to complete her look.
Musician Harrdy Sandhu, who has created a massive buzz with his music, was spotted protecting himself from the chilly weather in a black sweatshirt. He finished his look with a matching black cap.
Tye-dye has become a massive trend lately and following the same musician, Toshi Sabri opted for a blue-dye-shirt to complete his airport look.
Amid all the news that’s going insanely viral about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, their marriage invite grabbed the eyeballs earlier in the day today.