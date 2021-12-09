Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif Wedding: Musicians DJ Chetas, Harrdy Sandhu arrive; Wedding invite photo leaked

1 / 6

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Wedding

On Wednesday, December 7, we spotted a slew of celebs arriving at Jaipur to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal’s girlfriend Sharwari Wagh, Malavika Mohanan were papped while being on their way to the Six Senses Fort Barwara. Similarly, on December 8, a bunch of acclaimed musicians including DJ Chetas, Aastha Gill, Harrdy Sandhu and more landed in Jaipur. If they are invited to perform at the wedding is yet unknown but everyone beamed with joy as they were spotted in the vicinity. Reportedly, on Thursday, the couple’s Haldi ceremony was organised which was followed by a ball-gown event. Now, as we wait for the couple to share glimpses of their wedding online, here, we have curated a quick round-off of the photos related to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding that went viral online on day 2 of their ceremony.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk