Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif wedding: Neha Dhupia, Sunny Kaushal's GF Sharvari & others who arrived in Jaipur

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Wedding

December has literally become the most beautiful time for actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as they are all set to tie the knot soon. On Monday, the soon-to-be-married couple caught the attention of the Shutterbugs as they arrived at the Jaipur airport. Now, the duo is all set to begin their pre-wedding celebrations has already commenced in full swing. Tuesday witnessed a lot of baaratis arriving at the Jaipur airport to attend the lavish wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Celebs from the likes of Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi to Radhika Madan caught the attention of the shutterbugs earlier in the day. The close-knit affair and the intimate ceremony includes all the invitees signing a non-disclosure agreement. Also, a no-phone policy has been established at the wedding venue of the couple. Amid this, here we have rounded off the photos of the celebs who graced their Sangeet ceremony on December 7.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk