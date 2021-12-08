Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif wedding: Neha Dhupia, Sunny Kaushal's GF Sharvari & others who arrived in Jaipur

December has literally become the most beautiful time for actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as they are all set to tie the knot soon. On Monday, the soon-to-be-married couple caught the attention of the Shutterbugs as they arrived at the Jaipur airport. Now, the duo is all set to begin their pre-wedding celebrations has already commenced in full swing. Tuesday witnessed a lot of baaratis arriving at the Jaipur airport to attend the lavish wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Celebs from the likes of Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi to Radhika Madan caught the attention of the shutterbugs earlier in the day. The close-knit affair and the intimate ceremony includes all the invitees signing a non-disclosure agreement. Also, a no-phone policy has been established at the wedding venue of the couple. Amid this, here we have rounded off the photos of the celebs who graced their Sangeet ceremony on December 7.
The married couple who recently welcomed a baby boy in their life took the ‘twinning and winning’ game a niche higher in matching blue ensembles.
Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur are amongst the close friends of Katrina Kaif. The duo arrived with their family at the Jaipur airport where they were papped by the shutterbugs.
Bunty Aur Babli 2 fame debutant Sharvari Wagh, who also happens to be the close friend of Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny is also one of the guests of the celebrity couple. She was spotted donning a white crop-top and blue comfy trousers while being papped by the paparazzi.
South diva Malvika Mohanan was seen donning a stunning breezy dress while she was spotted outside the Jaipur airport.
Acclaimed singer Gurdaas Mann is also one of the guests of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Speculations are rife that the singer will perform his hit numbers at the lavish wedding just like he did at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding.
Radhika Madan who is known for her elegance and poise opted for the comfiest ensemble as he arrived at the Jaipur airport. The Angrezi Medium starlet chose to wear a plain sweatshirt which was paired with matching trousers.
Popular singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan also attended Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pre-wedding rituals.
