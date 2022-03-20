Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's party look to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' holi bash, See viral photos of the week

Bollywood stars remained in the headlines all week owing to various reasons including their photos. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal seemed to be everyone's favourite this week owing to their first even Bollywood party appearance since their December wedding. Not just them, even new parents Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas grabbed all the attention this week as they threw a huge Holi bash at their home in Los Angeles. Photos from Priyanka and Nick's Holi bash have been doing rounds on the internet.
Talking about parties, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also managed to impress netizens with their picture-perfect photo in party gowns this week. Alia Bhatt, who turned 29 this week, celebrated her special day in the Maldives with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan. Her photos also captured the interest of several Bollywood buffs. Amid all this, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her little one Jeh Ali Khan celebrated Holi in Maldives and their cute photo left netizens gushing over them. So, without further adieu, let's take you through these viral photos of this week.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif/Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This week, for the first time since their wedding, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended a Bollywood birthday bash. The couple looked absolutely perfect together. While Vicky opted for a formal look in a black suit, Katrina slayed in an Alex Perry blue dress with pumps. The couple managed to enchant everyone including the paps with their stunning look.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh Ali Khan had a different kind of Holi celebration this year as they were in the Maldives. The actress shared a cute photo of playing in the sand with Jeh. In the cute photo, Kareena looked pretty in a black monokini as she helped her baby boy in making sandcastles.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Adding the desi tadka to the LA neighbourhood, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned hosts for Holi bash. Photos from the party showcase how Nick and Priyanka didn't just have fun themselves but also ensured all their friends too enjoy the desi festival.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram
All decked up for Bollywood bash this week, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also left netizens swooning this week when they dropped a photoshoot glimpse in which the two oozed vintage vibes. Both managed to impress netizens as they pouted towards each other and posed for a photo. Janhvi shared it with a caption, "kissie kissie w my baby."
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Alia Bhatt turned 29 in the Maldives this year and her celebrations took over the internet. While Alia shared several photos from her birthday celebrations in the tropical land in a reel video, her sister Shaheen shared a cute selfie with her and it left everyone in awe. The photo went viral on social media and fans could not get enough of their Maldives fun.
Photo Credit : Alia/Shaheen Bhatt Instagram