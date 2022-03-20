Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's party look to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' holi bash, See viral photos of the week

1 / 6

Katrina-Vicky to Priyanka-Nick, see viral photos of the week

Bollywood stars remained in the headlines all week owing to various reasons including their photos. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal seemed to be everyone's favourite this week owing to their first even Bollywood party appearance since their December wedding. Not just them, even new parents Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas grabbed all the attention this week as they threw a huge Holi bash at their home in Los Angeles. Photos from Priyanka and Nick's Holi bash have been doing rounds on the internet. Talking about parties, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also managed to impress netizens with their picture-perfect photo in party gowns this week. Alia Bhatt, who turned 29 this week, celebrated her special day in the Maldives with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan. Her photos also captured the interest of several Bollywood buffs. Amid all this, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her little one Jeh Ali Khan celebrated Holi in Maldives and their cute photo left netizens gushing over them. So, without further adieu, let's take you through these viral photos of this week.

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif/Priyanka Chopra Instagram