Katrina and Aditya Roy Kapur's fun banter

Katrina Kaif is ruling the internet with her recent Maldivian holiday. Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a gorgeous behind-the-scenes photo from her recent work trip to the Maldives. The Phone Bhoot star returned from the Maldives yesterday but has been treating fans with pictures from her trip on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a behind-the-scenes photo where she is seen sitting on a beach and posing by the sea. In the photo, Katrina is seen clad in a red dress with perfectly done hair and makeup. As she sat by the side of the sea, the cameras were focused on her and she looked mesmerizingly beautiful. In another picture, Katrina left the internet gawking as she stepped into the deep blue sea water by the beach to let her hair down and enjoy a swim. It's no surprise the actress is one of Bollywood's most loved actresses and over the years, fans have fallen in love with her on screen and off screen charisma. Her chemistry with her co-stars has always made headlines. One cannot forget her dance moves and her charm in all of her characters in movies. On the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Phone Bhoot with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. Apart from this, she also has Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero flick. Today we have these throwback photos of the actress with her Fitoor co star Aditya Roy Kapur as they were papped having a hilarious banter inside their car. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani