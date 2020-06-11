When Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan walked the ramp in ethnic wear & their sizzling chemistry broke the internet

1 / 10

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's ramp walk for Manish Malhotra's show

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's pairing on screen is one of the most loved and popular pairing in Bollywood. First seen together in the year 2005 in the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya when Kat was a new face in the Industry. It was Katrina's third film in Bollywood and she was starring with one of the most popular stars in the country. Post the movie's success, rumours about her dating Salman Khan starting making rounds. Till date, Katrina respects the superstar as he has always been a mentor to Katrina Kaif and guided her Bollywood journey and for being a great friend to her. There were several reports of their friendship falling apart when Katrina started dating Ranbir Kapoor but their impecaable bond as friends and actors proved there was no such thing. There are duets in Bollywood that are pure magic on screen and Katrina and Salman Khan's chemistry is one of them. Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraaj, Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya were movies that saw the couple charm their audience with the on screen performances. Apart from this they have extended their support to each other in their movies as by making special appearances, from the most beloved reunion in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero of Salman's for a special song in the movie to Katrina Kaif's special dance number in Salman Khan's Bodyguard. "Salman is receptive to what you bring as an actor. When I came on the set, I was 100 percent prepared. Salman accorded me respect for that. He acknowledged that I had put in so much effort. We share a respectful equation. Honestly, I don't cross the line with him. People outside may not understand this. Ours is a healthy equation." shared the Ek Tha Tiger actress about Salman. Katrina is often seen with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her elder son Ahil Sharma on Arpita's social media as Katrina shares a close bond with Arpita. Today we have some stunning photos of the duo when they walked down the ramp in stunning ethnic attires for Manish Malhotra. Their on-stage chemistry stormed the internet and we loved every bit of it. Check these photos.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani