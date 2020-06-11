Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Katrina Kaif
/
When Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan walked the ramp in ethnic wear & their sizzling chemistry broke the internet

When Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan walked the ramp in ethnic wear & their sizzling chemistry broke the internet

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra and their electric chemistry displayed in the pictures from the fashion show back in 2018 broke the internet.
1520 reads Mumbai Updated: June 11, 2020 02:35 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's ramp walk for Manish Malhotra's show

    Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's ramp walk for Manish Malhotra's show

    Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's pairing on screen is one of the most loved and popular pairing in Bollywood. First seen together in the year 2005 in the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya when Kat was a new face in the Industry. It was Katrina's third film in Bollywood and she was starring with one of the most popular stars in the country. Post the movie's success, rumours about her dating Salman Khan starting making rounds. Till date, Katrina respects the superstar as he has always been a mentor to Katrina Kaif and guided her Bollywood journey and for being a great friend to her. There were several reports of their friendship falling apart when Katrina started dating Ranbir Kapoor but their impecaable bond as friends and actors proved there was no such thing. There are duets in Bollywood that are pure magic on screen and Katrina and Salman Khan's chemistry is one of them. Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraaj, Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya were movies that saw the couple charm their audience with the on screen performances. Apart from this they have extended their support to each other in their movies as by making special appearances, from the most beloved reunion in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero of Salman's for a special song in the movie to Katrina Kaif's special dance number in Salman Khan's Bodyguard. "Salman is receptive to what you bring as an actor. When I came on the set, I was 100 percent prepared. Salman accorded me respect for that. He acknowledged that I had put in so much effort. We share a respectful equation. Honestly, I don't cross the line with him. People outside may not understand this. Ours is a healthy equation." shared the Ek Tha Tiger actress about Salman. Katrina is often seen with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her elder son Ahil Sharma on Arpita's social media as Katrina shares a close bond with Arpita. Today we have some stunning photos of the duo when they walked down the ramp in stunning ethnic attires for Manish Malhotra. Their on-stage chemistry stormed the internet and we loved every bit of it. Check these photos.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Katrina's surreal look

    Katrina's surreal look

    Katrina Kaif looked breathtakingly beautiful in a beige colored lehenga with intricate silver embroidery, with a cape. Soft curls, dewy make-up and statement earrings completed her look

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Salman Khan's all black look

    Salman Khan's all black look

    Salman Khan donned a black sherwani with intricate embroidery.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    The stunning couture

    The stunning couture

    Manish Malhotra showcased his couture collection in Mumbai and the name of the collection was ‘Zween’ and made an incredible choice of choosing Katrina and Salman as showstoppers.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Their 10 on 10 chemistry

    Their 10 on 10 chemistry

    Back in 2018, this show was a celebration of Manish Malhotra’s 13 years of his design label and success. Katrina looked gorgeous in silver embroidered lehenga whereas on the other hand Salman Khan looked royal in a black sherwani.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Their regal look as showstoppers

    Their regal look as showstoppers

    One cannot miss their electric chemistry on the stage.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 7 / 10
    Casting their magic

    Casting their magic

    Salman Khan and Katrina wowed the audience with their charm.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Unbeatable chemistry of the two actors

    Unbeatable chemistry of the two actors

    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry was crackling and they sashayed down the ramp with elan.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Their electric charm

    Their electric charm

    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif looked sensational as they walked down the ramp. It was this show when Salman Khan walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra for the first time. Katrina Kaif has collaborated with the designer earlier.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Katrina Kaif's elegance and beauty

    Katrina Kaif's elegance and beauty

    Katrina looked like an epitome of grace and style as she walked down the ramp.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

When Samantha Akkineni donned stripes outfits in most interesting way and raised the bar of fashion; See PICS
When Samantha Akkineni donned stripes outfits in most interesting way and raised the bar of fashion; See PICS
Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for a game of football & fans fell in love with his sporty side; See THROWBACK pics
Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for a game of football & fans fell in love with his sporty side; See THROWBACK pics
Ankita Lokhande\'s THROWBACK vacay photos will beat your travel blues
Ankita Lokhande's THROWBACK vacay photos will beat your travel blues
Parth Samthaan\'s THROWBACK vacation photos reveal how much the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star loves to travel
Parth Samthaan's THROWBACK vacation photos reveal how much the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star loves to travel
Gigi Hadid’s selfies with Zayn Malik to her off duty look; Check out these interesting snaps of the supermodel
Gigi Hadid’s selfies with Zayn Malik to her off duty look; Check out these interesting snaps of the supermodel
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya cheered for Abhishek Bachchan during a football match
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya cheered for Abhishek Bachchan during a football match

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement