When Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle Kaif stole hearts in traditional outfits ; See THROWBACK photos

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif in traditional outfits

Katrina Kaif recently surprised her fans with the announcement of her next project in the most interesting way. Katrina, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi have teamed up for a horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot that will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. Sharing a boomerang with her co-stars the actress wrote"The one-stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021." Katrina Kaif is winning the internet with her social media this lockdown. Previously, the actress used the new Instagram feature Instagram reels to summarise how her lockdown with her sister went. Katrina wrote, "All day every day. I think this is what u do with reels.” It shows the two sisters posing candidly for the camera while twinning in white, sweeping the house together and striking a pose with their help. Also they are seen waking each other up from their sleep. Katrina is also indulging in music as she plays the guitar in the video. The actress' sister Isabella even recorded her sweeping her home and quoted it as, “Day 21 -One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part........ m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome.” The actress' style is always classic and she looks good in every look. From off duty looks to red carpet appearances, Katrina aces her style in the perfect way. Today we have these photos of the actress with her younger sister acing a traditional look. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani