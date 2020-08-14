Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Katrina Kaif
/
When Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle Kaif stole hearts in traditional outfits ; See THROWBACK photos

When Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle Kaif stole hearts in traditional outfits ; See THROWBACK photos

Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle Kaif's photos from a Ganesh Chaturthi event in the city where they stole the limelight with their traditional looks.
40869 reads Mumbai Updated: August 14, 2020 12:34 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif in traditional outfits

    Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif in traditional outfits

    Katrina Kaif recently surprised her fans with the announcement of her next project in the most interesting way. Katrina, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi have teamed up for a horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot that will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. Sharing a boomerang with her co-stars the actress wrote"The one-stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021." Katrina Kaif is winning the internet with her social media this lockdown. Previously, the actress used the new Instagram feature Instagram reels to summarise how her lockdown with her sister went. Katrina wrote, "All day every day. I think this is what u do with reels.” It shows the two sisters posing candidly for the camera while twinning in white, sweeping the house together and striking a pose with their help. Also they are seen waking each other up from their sleep. Katrina is also indulging in music as she plays the guitar in the video. The actress' sister Isabella even recorded her sweeping her home and quoted it as, “Day 21 -One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part........ m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome.” The actress' style is always classic and she looks good in every look. From off duty looks to red carpet appearances, Katrina aces her style in the perfect way. Today we have these photos of the actress with her younger sister acing a traditional look. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    The magic of orange

    The magic of orange

    Katrina Kaif opted for an orange lehenga for Ganesh Chaturthi event last year in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    A vision in red

    A vision in red

    Actress Isabelle opted for a red outfit for the event and looked stunning as ever.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Kaif sisters stealing all limelight

    Kaif sisters stealing all limelight

    Katrina Kaif donned a peach-coloured Anamika Khanna lehenga with a modern twist. Isabelle donned a three-fourth sleeved long kurti with a front slit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Happy girls are the prettiest

    Happy girls are the prettiest

    Both the actresses looked gorgeous in their traditional outfits.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Cuteness personified with this picture

    Cuteness personified with this picture

    You just cannot miss their sweet expressions in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    The simple yet classy look

    The simple yet classy look

    Kaif opted for a heavy kohled eye makeup, a tiny black bindi, and a light pink lip shade.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Isabelle's soft dewy beauty look

    Isabelle's soft dewy beauty look

    Isabelle completed her look with a matching sequinned potli bag and opted for a subtle dewy make-up.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement