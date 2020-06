1 / 9

Katrina Kaif's stunning diamond earings

Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful and loved female actors in the country. The actress has been enjoying her quarantine time with her younger sister Isabella. The actress recently celebrated pride month in her very own stylish manner as she donned a bodycon multi-coloured striped dress on her terrace and shared pictures of the same on social media. Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most successful leading ladies of Bollywood. The actress broke the internet when she debuted on Instagram where she has given us an insight into her personal and professional life. Recently, during the lockdown period, the actress shared fitness videos for her fans to practice indoors and stay fit. Apart from that, she also urged her fans to do the daily chores and save water in the process of activities like washing dishes. Her social media is also a hub for anyone who wants to be dressed elegantly. Known for her elegant style and graceful nature, the actress was seen earlier this year attending an event in her favourite colour. The actress opted for a dress from Alex Perry which was well structured according to the actress' body type but what stole our attention was her oversized diamond hoops. As they say" Diamonds are a girl's best friend", Take a look at these photos of Katrina which made the hearts of her fans beat faster.

Photo Credit : Instagram