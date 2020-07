1 / 7

Check out this interesting look donned both by Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Katrina Kaif is winning the internet with her new video. The actress used the new Instagram feature Instagram reels to summarise how her lockdown with her sister went. Katrina wrote, "All day every day. I think this is what u do with reels.” It shows the two sisters posing candidly for the camera while twinning in white, sweeping the house together and striking a pose with their help. Also they are seen waking each other up from their sleep. Katrina is also indulging in music as she plays the guitar in the video. The actress' sister Isabelle even recorded her sweeping her home and quoted it as, “Day 21 -One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part........ m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome.” Being a true entertainer, ever since the quarantine started, Katrina has been giving her fans tutorials to stay fit by sharing videos on her Instagram along with tips to save water during daily chores. Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the country despite hailing from a non-filmy background. The actress has made it on her own in Bollywood. Katrina faced a lot of criticism due to her Hindi pronunciation, but later, she went on to become every director's lucky mascot. The actress has emerged as a talented dancer and recently as a successful entrepreneur with her makeup line. Talking about lockdown once again, Deepika Padukone joked that Katrina stole her idea of her cleaning dishes tutorial. She wrote, "I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands canceled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmph!!!#PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19". Today, we have pictures of these two actresses donning the same hairstyle at two different events. Take a look at these throwback pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram