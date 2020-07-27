When Katrina Kaif looked ravishing in an EXPENSIVE bodycon dress at Manish Malhotra's party; See Photos

1 / 8

Katrina Kaif's stunning bodycon dress comes with a costly price tag

Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most talented actresses and entrepreneurs, but also superiorly beautiful. She is currently one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actresses in B-Town. The Ek Tha Tiger actress is also amazingly gorgeous and her dance moves leave everyone speechless. On the work front, we will next see Katrina in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar helmed by Rohit Shetty. The two will be coming together on-screen after almost a decade and fans have been eagerly waiting for it to hit the screens. She is known for her love and dedication towards fitness and unbelievably toned physique. She is also super stylish and puts her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Be it airport, red carpet, party, wedding reception or a casual lunch date with friends, the diva makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. From a plunging neckline dress, off-shoulder outfits, thigh-high slit dresses to a mini bodycon dress, she pulls it off like no one else! Katrina is especially a big fan of bodycon dresses which flaunt her toned body and curves in the most gorgeous ways. The actress is capable of looking oh so pretty even in a simple little black dress, but when she adds a personal touch to them, well, we love the results always. And so, last year, as she turned showstopper of Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week 2019, her after-party dress had all our attention. Her gorgeous pink dress caught everyone's attention and set major fashion goals. However, if you wonder about getting your hands on it, you will have to burn a hole in your pocket for it! Take a look at the throwback photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani