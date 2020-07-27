/
When Katrina Kaif looked ravishing in an EXPENSIVE bodycon dress at Manish Malhotra's party; See Photos
Katrina Kaif is one hell of a stunner and never fails to impress the audiences with her impeccable fashion sense. While going through some throwback memories, we stumbled upon the snaps of the time when Kat opted for a stunning bodycon dress at Manish Malhotra's party.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: July 27, 2020 01:16 pm
Katrina Kaif's stunning bodycon dress comes with a costly price tag
Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most talented actresses and entrepreneurs, but also superiorly beautiful. She is currently one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actresses in B-Town. The Ek Tha Tiger actress is also amazingly gorgeous and her dance moves leave everyone speechless. On the work front, we will next see Katrina in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar helmed by Rohit Shetty. The two will be coming together on-screen after almost a decade and fans have been eagerly waiting for it to hit the screens. She is known for her love and dedication towards fitness and unbelievably toned physique. She is also super stylish and puts her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Be it airport, red carpet, party, wedding reception or a casual lunch date with friends, the diva makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. From a plunging neckline dress, off-shoulder outfits, thigh-high slit dresses to a mini bodycon dress, she pulls it off like no one else! Katrina is especially a big fan of bodycon dresses which flaunt her toned body and curves in the most gorgeous ways. The actress is capable of looking oh so pretty even in a simple little black dress, but when she adds a personal touch to them, well, we love the results always. And so, last year, as she turned showstopper of Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week 2019, her after-party dress had all our attention. Her gorgeous pink dress caught everyone's attention and set major fashion goals. However, if you wonder about getting your hands on it, you will have to burn a hole in your pocket for it! Take a look at the throwback photos!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Stunning as ever
She never fails to stun everyone with her impeccable fashion game and drop dead beauty looks.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Striking a perfect pose
Take notes from Katrina to strike an easy perfect pose for your next Insta post.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Slaying effortlessly
Ek Tha Tiger actress nails her outing looks with supreme elegance and this look is proof.
Photo Credit : Vir
Find out more about this outfit
Katrina pulled off a Dolce & Gabanna bodycon outfit worth Rs. 2,26,000. You might as well pair it with a pair of strappy heels like hers to get the very same look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The after-party look
After walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra, her after-party look was just as amazing.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The look for his ramp walk
For the ramp-walk, the actress was dressed in a stunning black lehenga that grabbed eyeballs.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Shelling out fashion goals
With its corset-style bodice and tie-up details, Katrina Kaif’s bodycon dress was full of interesting elements. The ruched number also came in a soothing shade of pink, making it a great choice for anyone who enjoys playing with pastels.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani