When Katrina Kaif made a ravishing appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and made our hearts skip a beat

When Katrina Kaif made her Cannes debut

Katrina Kaif is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. The actress has earned success on her own terms. The stunning diva who started her career in 2003 has certainly come a long way. The diva struggled a lot but didn't give up and seized every opportunity that came her way. The actress also faced criticism for her acting, however, she successfully created a mark for herself in the industry. Katrina has been a part of many films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tiger Tha, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero and more. She was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. The beautiful actress has transformed a lot over the years. The actress' beauty evolution is remarkable. Recently, we came across a few photos of the actress from when she made her Cannes debut. It was five years ago in 2015 that Katrina made a stunning appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. She attended the opening ceremony and premiere of 'La Tete Haute" during the 68th Cannes Festival. The actress made heads turn with her ravishing appearance and also made hearts skip a beat. Without further ado, check out her photos.

Photo Credit : Getty Images