#MyCoronaStory
Home
/
Photos
/
Katrina Kaif
/
When Katrina Kaif made a ravishing appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and made our hearts skip a beat

When Katrina Kaif made a ravishing appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and made our hearts skip a beat

Katrina Kaif is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. Recently, we came across a few photos of the actress from when she made her Cannes debut and made our hearts skip a beat. Check out her stunning photos.
6299 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 5
    When Katrina Kaif made her Cannes debut

    When Katrina Kaif made her Cannes debut

    Katrina Kaif is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. The actress has earned success on her own terms. The stunning diva who started her career in 2003 has certainly come a long way. The diva struggled a lot but didn't give up and seized every opportunity that came her way. The actress also faced criticism for her acting, however, she successfully created a mark for herself in the industry. Katrina has been a part of many films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tiger Tha, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero and more. She was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. The beautiful actress has transformed a lot over the years. The actress' beauty evolution is remarkable. Recently, we came across a few photos of the actress from when she made her Cannes debut. It was five years ago in 2015 that Katrina made a stunning appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. She attended the opening ceremony and premiere of 'La Tete Haute" during the 68th Cannes Festival. The actress made heads turn with her ravishing appearance and also made hearts skip a beat. Without further ado, check out her photos.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 5
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    The Bharat actress made her grand entry in Oscar De La Renta gown. Her red locks grabbed a lot of attention. And it was later revealed she did so for her then upcoming film Fitoor.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 5
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    For her second appearance, Katrina donned a bright red body hugging Elie Saab outfit and looked ravishing. She rounded off her look with scarlet lips and straight hair.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 5
    One hell of a stunner

    One hell of a stunner

    The actress indeed managed to impress with her stunning red carpet debut.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 5
    On her experience

    On her experience

    The actress was asked about her Cannes debut, to which she said, "It was a nerve-wracking experience of my life. Walking the red carpet was amazing. It creates an ambiance. It was my moment hence I wanted to enjoy it."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Comments

Anonymous

I am a big fan if KK the person not of KK the actor o dancer. Coming from nothing she made it big, she never willingly fights with any one .

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Suhana Khan to Taimur Ali Khan, star kids who created buzz during this quarantine period
Suhana Khan to Taimur Ali Khan, star kids who created buzz during this quarantine period
Best of the Week: Shahid Kapoor & Misha Kapoor\'s pic, Alia Bhatt\'s throwback snap to Suhana Khan\'s beauty look
Best of the Week: Shahid Kapoor & Misha Kapoor's pic, Alia Bhatt's throwback snap to Suhana Khan's beauty look
Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 5 Times the Avengers: Endgame star proved he has the best sense of humour
Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 5 Times the Avengers: Endgame star proved he has the best sense of humour
Shahid and Mira Kapoor to Virat and Anushka: Check out how our celeb couples are spending time amid lockdown
Shahid and Mira Kapoor to Virat and Anushka: Check out how our celeb couples are spending time amid lockdown
Did you know Agastya Nanda is interested in filmmaking? Find out more FACTS about Amitabh Bachchan\'s grandson
Did you know Agastya Nanda is interested in filmmaking? Find out more FACTS about Amitabh Bachchan's grandson
Taylor Swift: Check out the singer\'s THROWBACK photos when she had curly hair
Taylor Swift: Check out the singer's THROWBACK photos when she had curly hair

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement