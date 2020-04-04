/
/
/
When Katrina Kaif made a ravishing appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and made our hearts skip a beat
When Katrina Kaif made a ravishing appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and made our hearts skip a beat
Katrina Kaif is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. Recently, we came across a few photos of the actress from when she made her Cannes debut and made our hearts skip a beat. Check out her stunning photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
6299 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 4, 2020 11:36 am
1 / 5
When Katrina Kaif made her Cannes debut
Katrina Kaif is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. The actress has earned success on her own terms. The stunning diva who started her career in 2003 has certainly come a long way. The diva struggled a lot but didn't give up and seized every opportunity that came her way. The actress also faced criticism for her acting, however, she successfully created a mark for herself in the industry. Katrina has been a part of many films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tiger Tha, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero and more. She was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. The beautiful actress has transformed a lot over the years. The actress' beauty evolution is remarkable. Recently, we came across a few photos of the actress from when she made her Cannes debut. It was five years ago in 2015 that Katrina made a stunning appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. She attended the opening ceremony and premiere of 'La Tete Haute" during the 68th Cannes Festival. The actress made heads turn with her ravishing appearance and also made hearts skip a beat. Without further ado, check out her photos.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 5
Can't take our eyes off her
The Bharat actress made her grand entry in Oscar De La Renta gown. Her red locks grabbed a lot of attention. And it was later revealed she did so for her then upcoming film Fitoor.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 5
Pretty as always
For her second appearance, Katrina donned a bright red body hugging Elie Saab outfit and looked ravishing. She rounded off her look with scarlet lips and straight hair.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 5
One hell of a stunner
The actress indeed managed to impress with her stunning red carpet debut.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 5
On her experience
The actress was asked about her Cannes debut, to which she said, "It was a nerve-wracking experience of my life. Walking the red carpet was amazing. It creates an ambiance. It was my moment hence I wanted to enjoy it."
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Comments
I am a big fan if KK the person not of KK the actor o dancer. Coming from nothing she made it big, she never willingly fights with any one .
Add new comment