When Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty cheered for Vicky Kaushal post URI screening

When Katrina, Ranveer, Varun and Rohit Shetty cheered for Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike released last year and won over millions of hearts! The film directed by debutant Aditya Dhar garnered a spectacular response. The war film was based on the Indian Army's surgical strikes on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a retaliation for the Uri attack that took place in the year 2016. The film gained a national award for Vicky and also went on to do amazingly well at the box office. Several of Vicky's friends from Bollywood lent their support to the film as well. A day before the film's release, the actor got an aeroplane full of stars saying out loud the powerful trending lines from the film 'Uri'. As a bunch of young Bollywood stars made their way to New Delhi to meet the PM, Vicky took the opportunity to get his friends to promote his film mid-air. He shared a video on his Instagram page which had him along with other stars of the fraternity cheering for ' Uri'. "Guys I have something to say to you,” he says to the camera and shows the faces of all the stars behind him. “How’s the josh?” he asks the group, screaming at the top of his lungs, just like his character from the film. And just like his soldiers from the films, the stars also respond with all their might, “High, Sir!” They also chant ‘Jai Hind’ and when Vicky asks when Uri is releasing, they say “Tomorrow!" The video went viral and the fans went crazy! The talented actor hosted a special screening at a popular studio in Mumbai and several celebs marked their presence. Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan were snapped while making their way towards the screening. Check out the star-studded photos that will take you down the memory lane.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani