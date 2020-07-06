/
When Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty cheered for Vicky Kaushal post URI screening
Here's a throwback to the time Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty left the screening of Vicky Kaushal's most loved film URI: The Surgical Strike and cheered Vicky's terrific performance. Check out photos!
When Katrina, Ranveer, Varun and Rohit Shetty cheered for Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike released last year and won over millions of hearts! The film directed by debutant Aditya Dhar garnered a spectacular response. The war film was based on the Indian Army's surgical strikes on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a retaliation for the Uri attack that took place in the year 2016. The film gained a national award for Vicky and also went on to do amazingly well at the box office. Several of Vicky's friends from Bollywood lent their support to the film as well. A day before the film's release, the actor got an aeroplane full of stars saying out loud the powerful trending lines from the film 'Uri'. As a bunch of young Bollywood stars made their way to New Delhi to meet the PM, Vicky took the opportunity to get his friends to promote his film mid-air. He shared a video on his Instagram page which had him along with other stars of the fraternity cheering for ' Uri'. "Guys I have something to say to you,” he says to the camera and shows the faces of all the stars behind him. “How’s the josh?” he asks the group, screaming at the top of his lungs, just like his character from the film. And just like his soldiers from the films, the stars also respond with all their might, “High, Sir!” They also chant ‘Jai Hind’ and when Vicky asks when Uri is releasing, they say “Tomorrow!" The video went viral and the fans went crazy! The talented actor hosted a special screening at a popular studio in Mumbai and several celebs marked their presence. Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan were snapped while making their way towards the screening. Check out the star-studded photos that will take you down the memory lane.
How's the josh?
The stars were high on Josh as they cheered for their friend!
Amazing moments
These priceless moments are surely the ones to be cherished forever.
Engrossed in conversations
The actors look busy in some really interesting conversations and we would love to find out more!
A blockbuster film
Uri: The Surgical Strike had started on a good note at the domestic box office and made about Rs 8-8.25 crore nett on its opening day. The film had an occupancy report of 20-25% on the day of its release.
Picture perfect
Isn't this a picture-perfect of all the stars?
A true fashionista
Katrina looked pretty wearing a white Lucknowi Kurti and mustard yellow Patiala pants.
The ever-energetic Ranveer Singh
Ranveer rocked in a white T-Shirt and black track pants with a grey zipper jacket. He teamed it up with a black cap, black sunglasses and white sneakers.
The heartthrob's most noteworthy look
Varun looked handsome in a grey sweatshirt and white chino pants with white sneakers.
