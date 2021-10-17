When Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal added fuel to their ongoing romance rumours

1 / 6

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Rumour mills claim that Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have fallen head over heels for each other. Although the two have refrained from talking about it officially, let us take you back to the time when it all began back in 2018. While making an appearance on the famous chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6, Katrina Kaif openly admitted that she would look good opposite actor Vicky Kaushal on the silver screen. Later when he graced the same show, the Uri star was shown a short footage of Katrina’s answer. Enticed by her beauty, Vicky nearly fainted while listening to Katrina’s statement. Later in 2019 the duo trended big time after being spotted on a dinner date together in the dream city, Mumbai. Photos from the date went insanely viral on social media, thereby sparking romance rumours online. Ever since then, fans believe that the duo are in a relationship. Recently, as Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham premiered on OTT platform, Katrina took to social media to review her rumoured beau’s performance in the movie. Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina said, “@shoojitsircar – what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure, unadulterated story telling”. While lauding Vicky’s act she wrote, “@vickykaushal09 is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking”. Here, we have curated a few instances when the rumoured love birds made headlines in the past.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla