Happy Birthday Katy Perry: 6 TIMES the singer proved she can set the red carpet on fire

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the queen of theme dressing. The singer, a seven-time Met Gala participant, has regularly embraced the dress code with fashion-forward zeal. Katy Perry's fashion choices are nothing short of daring and eccentric. And we have to admit, she's one of the few celebrities who can pull off such outlandish outfits with ease. Her style has always been creative and ostentatious, to the point that it has become an extension of her personality, which fans appreciate. On the singer’s birthday today, we reminisce about 6 red carpet looks she has pulled off so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images