Happy Birthday Katy Perry: 6 TIMES the singer proved she can set the red carpet on fire

Katy Perry is the queen of theme dressing. The singer, a seven-time Met Gala participant, has regularly embraced the dress code with fashion-forward zeal. Katy Perry's fashion choices are nothing short of daring and eccentric. And we have to admit, she's one of the few celebrities who can pull off such outlandish outfits with ease. Her style has always been creative and ostentatious, to the point that it has become an extension of her personality, which fans appreciate. On the singer’s birthday today, we reminisce about 6 red carpet looks she has pulled off so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
How can we forget the moment Katy Perry walked the 2019 Met Gala red carpet in a Moschino Chandelier Dress? She clearly understood the job and made a statement with her unconventional decision.
Always one to be playful, Perry dons a blue wig and a minidress at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
When Katy Perry turned host for the MTV European Music Awards in 2008, she left no stone unturned in making an impact with her quirky costumes.
Who else could bring fashion harmony to latex and pink palm trees?
Goth glam never looked so good.
She gives a cheeky nod to her Smurfs character with this look