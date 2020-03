1 / 8

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship timeline

Katy Perry just released a beautiful video announcing her first pregnancy as she is all set to welcome her child with fiance Orlando Bloom. The couple's relationship has not been less than a roller coaster ride and we can't wait for their much-anticipated wedding as well. Katy has even shared a statement that her pregnancy is "the longest secret she had ever had to keep". The singer released her new song, Never Worn White where she is gracefully embracing her pregnancy. The singer added"And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's, I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other." Today as the world congratulates the singer for her new song and her pregnancy, let's take a look at Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship.

Photo Credit : Instagram