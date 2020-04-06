/
From Katy Perry to Brie & Nikki Bella, here are 9 celebrities who are expecting a baby in 2020
This year, many celebrities made headlines for welcoming babies. Ashley Graham and Jenna Dewan both welcomed a baby boy. There are many who are still expecting to meet their little ones. So here's a list of celebs who are expecting in 2020.
Pinkvilla Desk
April 6, 2020
Celebrities who are expecting babies in 2020
This year, many celebrities made headlines for welcoming babies. To name a few, Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed a baby boy on 1. 18. 2020. She took to her social media page and wrote, "At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better." Joining the list was Jenna Dewan who recently welcomed a baby boy with her fiance Steve Kazee. The couple named their baby Callum Michael Rebel. Callum joins big sister Everly, who Jenna co-parents with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. Well, these are just a few celebrities who recently welcomed babies and there are more who are still expecting to meet their little ones. So here's a list of celebs who are expecting in 2020.
Katy Perry
It is a known fact that Katy is dating Orlando Bloom. The singer took everyone by surprise when she released her music video for her new song 'Never Worn White' showing off her baby bump. She captioned it as, "OMG, so glad I don't have to suck it anymore or carry around a big purse." Katy recently revealed the gender of her baby. For the uninitiated, it's a girl for Katy and Orlando.
Sophie Turner
Though Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have not yet confirmed it, the news of her pregnancy is creating a lot of buzz every day.
Eniko Parrish
Last month, Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish took to her Instagram and announced that the couple is expecting their second child together. "baby #2 in the midst of all this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful!" she captioned.
Amanda Bynes
On March 17, Amanda Bynes took to her Instagram and announced that she's pregnant with her first child. Her fiance Paul Michael shared a few photos which are now deleted and captioned it as, "Baby in the making."
Domino Kirke
'You' star Penn Badgley and his lovely wife Domino Kirke are expecting their first child together.
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella
The Bella Twins are both pregnant. Yes, you read that right! The sisters revealed it came as a surprise when they found out about their pregnancy.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are all set to welcome their first baby together. On James Corden's show, "The Late Late Show with James Corden", the 'Modern Family' star revealed that their little one is due in July.
Ciara
Ciara is expecting her third child, her second with husband Russell Wilson. Ciara shared a beautiful pic of hers in a bikini and captioned it as, "Number 3", tagging her husband.
