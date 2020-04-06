From Katy Perry to Brie & Nikki Bella, here are 9 celebrities who are expecting a baby in 2020

1 / 9

Celebrities who are expecting babies in 2020

This year, many celebrities made headlines for welcoming babies. To name a few, Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed a baby boy on 1. 18. 2020. She took to her social media page and wrote, "At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better." Joining the list was Jenna Dewan who recently welcomed a baby boy with her fiance Steve Kazee. The couple named their baby Callum Michael Rebel. Callum joins big sister Everly, who Jenna co-parents with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. Well, these are just a few celebrities who recently welcomed babies and there are more who are still expecting to meet their little ones. So here's a list of celebs who are expecting in 2020.

