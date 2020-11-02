Advertisement
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik & Ronnit Biswas are all hearts for each other in these romantic photos

Kavita Kaushik is happily married to Ronnit Biswas. Take a look at the couple's most romantic moments.
30529 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Kavita Kaushik and husband Ronnit Biswas's romantic snaps

    Kavita Kaushik and husband Ronnit Biswas's romantic snaps

    Kavita Kaushik is one of the most popular stars of the TV industry. She made her TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kutumb. The actress is best known for her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala in the show 'F.I.R'. She later participated in many reality shows. The actress is currently a part of Bigg Boss 14. She entered the show as a wildcard contestant and has been creating buzz for many reasons. Her friendship with Eijaz Khan has been making news for multiple reasons. Eijaz and Kavitra's recent fight took the internet by storm. Salman Khan even left the show midway after being infuriated by Eijaz and Kavita's ugly fight. Kavita's personal attacks on Eijaz didn't go down with many including contestants. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what will happen next. On the personal side, as we know, Kavita is happily married to Ronnit Biswas. He has been supporting his wife ever since she entered the BB house. Take a look at the couple's romantic moments.

    Photo Credit : Ronnit Biswas Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Carfie

    Carfie

    The couple's selfie is on point.

    Photo Credit : Ronnit Biswas Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Sunkissed

    Sunkissed

    We love this sunkissed snap of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Ronnit Biswas Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Can't take their eyes off each other

    Can't take their eyes off each other

    "Love is all around me coz of you," captioned Ronnit.

    Photo Credit : Ronnit Biswas Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    At their traditional best

    At their traditional best

    On the couple's wedding anniversary, Ronnit penned a sweet note and wrote, "Happy anniversary to the woman who makes life worth living! I now understand what true love is.. thank you for being my soulmate, my best friend and my partner in crime @ikavitakaushik."

    Photo Credit : Ronnit Biswas Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    The love of his life

    The love of his life

    How romantic is this snap!

    Photo Credit : Ronnit Biswas Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    The couple loves to twin.

    Photo Credit : Ronnit Biswas Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    The Gang!!

    The Gang!!

    What do you have to say about this pic?

    Photo Credit : Ronnit Biswas Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Both Ronnit and Kavitra are travel freak.

    Photo Credit : Ronnit Biswas Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Made for each other

    Made for each other

    Ronnit captioned this pic as, "When I look into your eyes I forget everything else.. Teri Aankhon main hee meri zindagi hai.. #love #eyes #togetherforever #mylove #KK @ikavitakaushik."

    Photo Credit : Ronnit Biswas Instagram

