Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik & Ronnit Biswas are all hearts for each other in these romantic photos

Kavita Kaushik and husband Ronnit Biswas's romantic snaps

Kavita Kaushik is one of the most popular stars of the TV industry. She made her TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kutumb. The actress is best known for her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala in the show 'F.I.R'. She later participated in many reality shows. The actress is currently a part of Bigg Boss 14. She entered the show as a wildcard contestant and has been creating buzz for many reasons. Her friendship with Eijaz Khan has been making news for multiple reasons. Eijaz and Kavitra's recent fight took the internet by storm. Salman Khan even left the show midway after being infuriated by Eijaz and Kavita's ugly fight. Kavita's personal attacks on Eijaz didn't go down with many including contestants. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what will happen next. On the personal side, as we know, Kavita is happily married to Ronnit Biswas. He has been supporting his wife ever since she entered the BB house. Take a look at the couple's romantic moments.

Photo Credit : Ronnit Biswas Instagram