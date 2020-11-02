/
/
/
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik & Ronnit Biswas are all hearts for each other in these romantic photos
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik & Ronnit Biswas are all hearts for each other in these romantic photos
Kavita Kaushik is happily married to Ronnit Biswas. Take a look at the couple's most romantic moments.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
30529 reads
Mumbai
Published: November 2, 2020 01:30 pm
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10