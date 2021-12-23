Keanu Reeves: 6 reasons which prove The Matrix Resurrections star is the most genuine Hollywood celebrity ever

Keanu Reeves has been an actor for nearly 30 years, first appearing in the Canadian TV series Hangin' In in 1984. Over the years, his acting career has been fairly inconsistent, with blockbusters like The Matrix and Speed and flops like Bram Stoker's Dracula and 47 Ronin. Although views on Reeves' work differ, his reputation as a good man is undeniable. In the John Wick series, the actor plays a frightening assassin, yet in real life, he is renowned for being modest and sympathetic. The actor's good actions are well-documented, which is why he's regarded as one of Hollywood's kindest men.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
When Kim Reeves, Reeves' younger sister, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 1991, the actor took over as her main caregiver. During her almost ten-year struggle with cancer, Reeves allegedly spent more than $5 million on therapies. Kim has been in remission since 1999, but her illness had a long-term impact on Reeves. The John Wick actor gave 70% of his Matrix profits to cancer research and has subsequently established a foundation in his sister's honour, refusing to associate his name with its efforts.
Reeves has amassed more wealth in his acting career than most of us will see in our whole lives. Money, on the other hand, is the last thing on the actor's mind. He has rejected millions of dollars in order to guarantee that the actors and crew of his films are well taken care of. Reeves consented to a $2 million wage reduction in The Devil's Advocate so that producers could hire Al Pacino. The rumours about Reeves' dwindling salaries don't stop there, and his objectives aren't limited to bringing on other actors.
As per Grazia, Keanu encountered a homeless man and chose to hang out with him in West Hollywood's back alleys. He was seen eating food, having a drink, and reclining on his back while listening to the other guy's stories.
Reeves is worth USD 100 million and can purchase a fleet of fancy automobiles to drive about New York City, but he prefers to use the train like the rest of us. Taking the metro demonstrates how modest he is in and of itself. The Canadian star has previously been seen offering his seat to tired commuters.
To commemorate the completion of production for the next film John Wick 4, the renowned Hollywood actor graciously presented his stuntmen with brand new Rolex watches to recognize all of their hard work on the film.
“For a long time in Los Angeles when I first moved there, when I was 20 years old, it was such a new world and so I saw some guys at a gas station once who had hockey equipment in their car, and I asked them what they were doing, and they said they were playing street hockey, so I asked them if I could play," he said at the time as per India Times.