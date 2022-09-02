Keanu Reeves Birthday: 6 inspirational quotes from The Matrix actor

Keanu Reeves turns 58! The Canadian actor is best known for his blockbuster movie franchises from The Matrix to John Wick. Reeves has through the years gotten hold of a significant patch of profit in the industry from the action films that take over countries all over the world but his most popular to date remains to be his 1999 science fiction blockbuster The Matrix where the actor took on the lead role of Neo in the movie series. Besides his glaring acting career, the actor is also loved by the public for his earnest view of the world. The actor definitely has a way with his words that inspire and awaken people to live. Continue scrolling to swipe through some of Reeves' sayings about life and love that will surely inspire you.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The simple act of paying attention can take you a long way.
Grief changes shape, but it never ends.
The best way to change is to make mistakes. You can learn from your mistakes and then keep moving on.
I wear my heart on my sleeve and that can hurt. To be vulnerable is an enriching way to live, but when it goes wrong it can be agonizing. But if you don't open your heart to people, you end up being excluded from the rest of the world.
You have to change your life if you’re not happy, and wake up if things aren’t going the way you want.
Every struggle in your life has shaped you into the person you are today. Be thankful for the hard times, they can only make you stronger.