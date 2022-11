Keerthy Suresh is a happy girl!

The National Award-winning actress, Keerthy Suresh turned 30 on 17th October this year. Today, she took to her Instagram handle and shared some glimpses from her birthday celebration. Posing in a pink floral dress, the star captioned the post, "Blessed". Keerthy accessorised the look with hoop earrings, white footwear and open hair. The diva kept the makeup minimal. Keerthy's post on the photo-sharing app included a still of her and her furry friend Nyke. She celebrated her special day with kids and even cut a cake in their presence. As soon as she uploaded the post, comments started pouring in. Trisha reacted to the post with two heart emojis. Pearle Maaney commented with a "Happy Birthday Angel" and two heart emojis. In addition to this, Parvathy Thiruvothu wrote in the comment section, "Sundari" with a heart emoji. Many others also commented on Keerthy Suresh's post. On this note, let us check out the pictures from Keerthy Suresh's birthday celebration.