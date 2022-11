Keerthy Suresh gets in touch with her roots

As the saying goes, "Never forget your roots", believing in the same, the National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh recently traveled to her ancestral home located in Tamil Nadu's Thirukkurungudi. The Dasara actress was seen looking beautiful in simple attire. Donning yellow ethnic wear, the stunner was seen without any makeup. During her visit, she even traveled to the beautiful temple there, which dates back to the 8th century. Posting a few sneak peeks of her visit on her Instagram handle, the actress captioned the post, "A nostalgic day visiting my ancestral house and a temple there that dates back to the 8th century showcasing not just architectural beauty but also radiating positivity and calmness!" Shriya Saran commented on the post saying, " Take me and Andrei. Wanna go."On this note, let us take a look at some photographs shared by the Mahanati star.