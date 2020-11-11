Advertisement
12 PHOTOS of Keerthy Suresh flaunting her beautiful smile will make you crush on her

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most beautiful actresses down South. Here are 12 photos of the actress flaunting her million dollar smile.
25605 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Keerthy Suresh flaunting her pretty smile

    Keerthy Suresh is one of the most loved actresses of the South Indian film industry. She enjoys huge popularity. The beautiful actress has been a part of many films. She has delivered spectacular and memorable performances in every film. She recently created a huge buzz due to her recently released film Miss India. The Telugu film recently released on Netflix. Keerthy delivered a remarkable performance in it. Fans just can't stop praising the actress for her act. Other than Miss India, Keerthy earlier won hearts with her stellar performance in Penguin. Up next, she will be seen in a film titled Good Luck Sakhi. Fans and followers of the star are beyond happy for the actress' upcoming film. Other than that, she will also be seen in Annaatthe. It also stars superstar Rajinikanth. She has also signed Sarkaru Vaari Paata which also stars Mahesh Babu. Fans are excited to see Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh together. Apparently, the National Award winning actress will also be seen in the upcoming remake of Vedalam co-starring Chiranjeevi. On the personal side, Keerthy enjoys a great fan following on social media. The actress keeps her fans updated about her life. From sharing selfies to family moments, Keerthy's social media posts are a treat to all her fans. There's no denying that she has a beautiful smile. On that note, here are 12 photos of the actress flaunting her million dollar smile.

    Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    No makeup

    The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    At her stylish best

    The actress looks pretty in this traditional outfit.

    Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Sunkissed

    The actress is one happy soul in this sunkissed snap.

    Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Foodie

    Are you a pizza lover too?

    Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Elegance personified

    The actress looks ravishing in this saree. Also, her smile steals the attention in this one.

    Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Travel freak

    The actress loves travelling.

    Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Stunning and how!

    The actress shows how to keep it simple.

    Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Gym look

    The actress' gym selfie is on point.

    Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Could she be any more beautiful?

    The actress' smile in this picture will leave you mesmerised.

    Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Beyond pretty

    She is a natural beauty.

    Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Lady in black

    She can pull off any outfit with ease.

    Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram

