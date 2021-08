1 / 5

Music lessons

Keerthy Suresh is an avid dog lover and her Instagram is proof. If one looks at Keerthy Suresh’s social media page, all you see is her pet pooch tagging along with her from the gym to festival celebrations. The actress keeps posting some adorable pics with her pet Nyke on her Instagram handle, which will surely melt your hand. The actress welcomed her pet dog, Nyke, in 2018 and has been posting about her dog on her social media. She owns a pet. which is Shiz Tzu breed and she also has created an Instagram page, 'Iamnyke' with a bio reads, “IAmNyke Not here because of my mom, here cus I am too cute for you! Keerthy shared several videos and pictures with her pet dog on her Instagram and named them 'NykeDiaries'.

Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram