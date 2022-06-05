5 enchanting PHOTOS of Keerthy Suresh in a floral pink saree and statement jhumkas

1 / 6

Keerthy Suresh stuns in ethnic look

Keerthy Suresh has time and again proved that no one can carry a desi attire better than her. The epitome of desi beauty is considered to be a saree. On this note, let us examine the gorgeous look of the Mahanati star in this ensemble. The National Award winning actress was all grace in a pink printed saree and sleeveless blouse with a scoop neckline. Her look was completed with statement jhumkas and long tresses. Keerthy Suresh only wore earrings for jewellery and her dazzling smile complimented the ensemble beautifully. She refrained from heavy makeup and flaunted her radiant skin in the pictures she posted on Instagram a couple of days back. The stunner sure knows how to experiment with her sartorial choices and has been keeping the fashion police on its toes with her impeccable desi attires. Now, let us dig a little deeper and take a closer look at her outfit.

Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram