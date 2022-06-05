5 enchanting PHOTOS of Keerthy Suresh in a floral pink saree and statement jhumkas

Updated on Jun 05, 2022
   
    Keerthy Suresh stuns in ethnic look

    Keerthy Suresh has time and again proved that no one can carry a desi attire better than her. The epitome of desi beauty is considered to be a saree. On this note, let us examine the gorgeous look of the Mahanati star in this ensemble. The National Award winning actress was all grace in a pink printed saree and sleeveless blouse with a scoop neckline. Her look was completed with statement jhumkas and long tresses. Keerthy Suresh only wore earrings for jewellery and her dazzling smile complimented the ensemble beautifully. She refrained from heavy makeup and flaunted her radiant skin in the pictures she posted on Instagram a couple of days back. The stunner sure knows how to experiment with her sartorial choices and has been keeping the fashion police on its toes with her impeccable desi attires. Now, let us dig a little deeper and take a closer look at her outfit.

    Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram

    The pink floral saree

    Keerthy Suresh is a sight-to-behold in this pink floral saree with a frill border.

    Scoop neckline

    Her saree is accompanied by a sleeveless blouse with a scoop neckline.

    Vibrant jhumkas

    The look has been accessorized with some vibrant jhumkas, which perfectly compliment the outfit.

    Those long tresses

    The star can be seen flaunting those healthy long tresses in these pictures.

    That heart-melting smile

    Keerthy Suresh's hypnotizing smile takes the ensemble to a whole new level.

