5 PHOTOS of Keerthy Suresh prove she defines elegance in sarees

Keerthy Suresh is one of the leading South Indian actresses of the current generation. Keerthy is known for her versatile role selection and has proven time and again that she could essay any role to perfection. The actress has also won the National Award for her performance in Mahanati and also became one of the few actresses to feature in Forbes under 30. Keerthy Suresh who is an avid social media user, has a phenomenal dressing sense. The actress mostly finds comfort in traditional wear, but that doesn’t mean, she doesn’t experiment with her outfits. She surely does and nails every outfit, from fusion to ethnic, her style is trendy yet minimalistic. Mainly, Sarees seems to Keerthy's thing. The actress carries the six yards of pure grace with poise at every occasion, be it a festival or event. Let's take a look into Keerthy Suresh's unique saree collection and note down major fashion cues. Read ahead to see:

Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram