5 PHOTOS that prove Keerthy Suresh is a sunset lover as she posed with breathtaking views

After making her Telugu debut with Nenu Shailaja (2016) opposite Ram Pothineni, Keerthy Suresh pleasantly surprised everyone with her performance in the national award-winning and the critically acclaimed Mahanati (2018,) a biopic on Telugu film industry’s legendary late actress Savitri.
She is currently the most popular actress, who enjoys a massive fan base on social media platforms. The actress is an avid social media user and often captures her day-to-day life details and posts them. However, we couldn't help but notice that she is a total sunset lover as she never misses a moment to pose with the breathtaking view. While they make a beautiful frame together, here are 5 times Keerthy Suresh poses with sunset in the background. Take a look:
Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh poses with the most orange sunset at Rameswaram as she enjoys the boat ride in ethnic wear.
Keerthy Suresh loves doing yoga amid sunset. Many times, she posted pics and took her breath away.
Keerthy Suresh yet again flaunts her love for sunset as she poses in a red saree near a beach in Dubai. Orange sunset and stunner in red make a perfect combination not to be missed.
Keerthy Suresh catches sunset in her hands and is totally mesmerized by the breathtaking view. Travelling and catching sunsets is what she loves the most.