1 / 6

Keerthy Suresh dressed to impress

White is the color of peace and serenity and it looks like Keerthy Suresh is falling in love with this colour recently. If one takes a close look at the National Award-winning actress' Instagram handle, we will find a special place for white in her closet. It may be a saree, an ethnic suit, or a western attire, every ensemble in white has a special vibe, and Keerthy Suresh channels it with utmost perfection. The Dasara star dropped some glimpses from her recent photoshoot. She made for a pretty picture in an off-shoulder gown. Her wardrobe also incorporates sarees, gowns, etc. The Mahanati star is known to have a niche in desi attires, every time she makes an appearance in ethnic, fashion mongers take special notice. Now, let us have a closer look at Keerthy Suresh's most appealing white ensembles.

Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram