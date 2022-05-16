5 times Keerthy Suresh gave diva alert with her latest spellbound looks

1 / 5

Glam looks of Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is one of the leading South Indian actresses of the current generation. Keerthy is known for her versatile role selection and has proven time and again that she could essay any role to perfection. After making her Telugu debut with Nenu Shailaja (2016) opposite Ram Pothineni, Keerthy Suresh pleasantly surprised everyone with her performance in the national award winning and the critically acclaimed Mahanati (2018,) a biopic on Telugu film industry’s legendary late actress Savitri. After the phenomenal success of Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh established herself as a capable actress, who can bring audiences to the theatres without the help of any hero with women centric movies like Penguin, Good Luck Sakhi, Miss India and others. Apart from great acting prowess, Keerthy Suresh has been lately grabbing eyes with her sartorial choices. From pantsuit to saree, the actress has taken the fashion bar a notch higher with her looks. Here a few spellbound looks of Keerthy Suresh that totally deserve your attention. The actress chanelled her diva vibes with every glam look.

Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram