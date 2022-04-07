5 times Keerthy Suresh showed how to go the natural way with no makeup photos

1 / 5

Proof that Keerthy Suresh aces no makeup look

Keerthy Suresh is one of the leading South Indian actresses of the current generation. Keerthy is known for her versatile role selection and has proven time and again that she could essay any role to perfection. The actress, who already won the National Award for her performance in Mahanati, has yet again bagged another prestigious honour in her career. The actress is also an avid social media user and often treats her Insta fam with beautiful pictures. Keerthy never shies away from flaunting their natural no-makeup face on her social media. She often treats fans with warmth filled and natural pics from her home, spending time with her dogs, family and friends. She is famous among her fans for posting natural, no-makeup photos. So, today let us dig out her social media handle and find out the five most adored and cute pictures of Keerthy that prove she is a queen of natural looks.

Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram