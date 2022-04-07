5 times Keerthy Suresh showed how to go the natural way with no makeup photos

    Keerthy Suresh poses with her dog in no make up look

    Proof that Keerthy Suresh aces no makeup look

    Keerthy Suresh is one of the leading South Indian actresses of the current generation. Keerthy is known for her versatile role selection and has proven time and again that she could essay any role to perfection. The actress, who already won the National Award for her performance in Mahanati, has yet again bagged another prestigious honour in her career. The actress is also an avid social media user and often treats her Insta fam with beautiful pictures. Keerthy never shies away from flaunting their natural no-makeup face on her social media. She often treats fans with warmth filled and natural pics from her home, spending time with her dogs, family and friends. She is famous among her fans for posting natural, no-makeup photos. So, today let us dig out her social media handle and find out the five most adored and cute pictures of Keerthy that prove she is a queen of natural looks.

    Keerthy Suresh no makeup pic at temple

    Simplicity at its best

    The actress looks the cutest in the picture as she goes all-natural and without any makeup. She poses in an ethnic look in front a temple

    Keethy Suresh poses in no makeup look with cat

    Selfie game is strong

    It is no denying that Keerthy is a queen of natural photos and her selfie game is strong enough to flaunt it.

    Keerthy Suresh no makeup pic with her dog

    Pawesome time

    Keerthy Suresh gives a glimpse of her pawesome time from her home. With no makeup and a natural face, she kept her bindi and looked perfect.

    Keerthy Suresh in no makeup and ethnic look

    Glow on point

    Clad in an ethnic look, Keerthy Suresh flaunts her glowing skin in this no-makeup selfie.

