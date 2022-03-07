5 times Keerthy Suresh showed how to take outfits a notch higher in statement accessories

1 / 5

Statement accessories of Keerthy Suresh

After making her Telugu debut with Nenu Shailaja (2016) opposite Ram Pothineni, Keerthy Suresh pleasantly surprised everyone with her performance in the national award-winning and the critically acclaimed Mahanati (2018,) a biopic on Telugu film industry’s legendary late actress Savitri. After the phenomenal success of Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh established herself as a capable actress, who can bring audiences to the theatres without the help of any hero with her women-centric movies like Penguin, Miss India and others. Keerthy is not only known for her strong portrayal of roles on the big screen but also for her style statements. The south beauty never fails to grab our attention with her fashion choices. Although the actress fashion is all about simple and gracefully, she takes a notch higher with her statement accessories. From earrings to neck pieces, Keerthy's collection will make you feel how important accessories are. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram