Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Keerthy Suresh
/
ALL the times Keerthy Suresh shared no makeup pictures and mesmerised fans with her natural beauty

ALL the times Keerthy Suresh shared no makeup pictures and mesmerised fans with her natural beauty

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses down South. She is very active on social media. The actress often shares her no makeup pictures. On that note, check out her zero makeup photos.
7878 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    A look at Keerthy Suresh's zero makeup photos

    A look at Keerthy Suresh's zero makeup photos

    Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses down South. The National Award winning actress enjoys a huge fan following. Time and again, she keeps creating buzz due to various reasons. On the work front, Keerthy began acting as a child artist and later had her first lead role in the Malayalam film Geethanjali. Post that, she went on to star in many movies such as Ring Master, Idhu Enna Maayam, Remo, Nenu Sailaja, Nenu Local, Mahanati, Sarkar and more. She won hearts with her performance in Penguin. Up next, she has been creating buzz as per reports she has been approached to star opposite Prabhas in Adipurush. Reportedly, she has been approached to play the role of Sita. However, no confirmation has been made yet. On the personal side, as we all know, Keerthy is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, she daily shares her beautiful pictures and workout selfies on Instagram. Anyone who follows her knows that she is a fitness enthusiast. Very often, she shares her post workout snaps that are enough to motivate her fans to hit the gym. The actress also loves flaunting her natural skin. Fans and followers of the star shower her with compliments for sharing her no makeup pictures. Speaking of that, here are a few no makeup photos shared by the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Her smile!

    Her smile!

    No doubt, she has got a beautiful smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Pretty sans makeup

    Pretty sans makeup

    She looks beautiful beyond words in this no makeup click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Beautiful just the way she is

    Beautiful just the way she is

    She is confident when it comes to sharing her no makeup pictures on social media. She looks beautiful as ever in this no makeup snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    With her favourite

    With her favourite

    The actress is a fitness freak.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Mirror selfie on point

    Mirror selfie on point

    The actress shows how to look good in a post workout mirror selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    She looks radiant sans makeup

    She looks radiant sans makeup

    We are absolutely in love with this no makeup picture of the beautiful actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    She is looking simply gorgeous sans makeup in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement