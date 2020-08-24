ALL the times Keerthy Suresh shared no makeup pictures and mesmerised fans with her natural beauty

1 / 8

A look at Keerthy Suresh's zero makeup photos

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses down South. The National Award winning actress enjoys a huge fan following. Time and again, she keeps creating buzz due to various reasons. On the work front, Keerthy began acting as a child artist and later had her first lead role in the Malayalam film Geethanjali. Post that, she went on to star in many movies such as Ring Master, Idhu Enna Maayam, Remo, Nenu Sailaja, Nenu Local, Mahanati, Sarkar and more. She won hearts with her performance in Penguin. Up next, she has been creating buzz as per reports she has been approached to star opposite Prabhas in Adipurush. Reportedly, she has been approached to play the role of Sita. However, no confirmation has been made yet. On the personal side, as we all know, Keerthy is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, she daily shares her beautiful pictures and workout selfies on Instagram. Anyone who follows her knows that she is a fitness enthusiast. Very often, she shares her post workout snaps that are enough to motivate her fans to hit the gym. The actress also loves flaunting her natural skin. Fans and followers of the star shower her with compliments for sharing her no makeup pictures. Speaking of that, here are a few no makeup photos shared by the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram