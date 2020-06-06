All the times Keerthy Suresh went de glam at the airport and left us in awe of her flawless natural beauty

1 / 7

Keerthy Suresh's no makeup airport looks

Keerthy Suresh is one popular actress down South. For the uninitiated, last year, she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for portraying actress Savitri in the biopic Mahanati. Lately, she has been creating a huge buzz due to her social media posts. The actress is very active on social media and has been keeping her fans updated about what she's up to during quarantine. Also recently, a new poster from the much-awaited psychological thriller - Penguin starring Keerthy Suresh was released. The makers of the film also revealed that the film's teaser will be released on June 8th. For the unversed, Penguin will be released on the OTT platform on 19th June. The same is directed by Eashvar Karthic and produced by Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios production. The poster has been creating a buzz for all the right reasons. The stunning actress' other interesting films include Miss India and Rang De. She will be featuring opposite Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe as well. On the personal side, as we mentioned earlier, she has been giving her fans an insight into her quarantine routine. However, her fans miss her airport appearances. Keerthy is one celebrity who likes to keep it simple and aces her no makeup look all the time. On that note, take a look at times she went makeup free at the airport and flaunted her flawless skin.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand