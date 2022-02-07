Keerthy Suresh is a breathtaking diva in THIS lime green lehenga; PHOTOS

1 / 6

Keerthy Suresh dons beautiful lime green lehenga

It is no secret that Keerthy Suresh loves desi ensembles and can carry any ethnic style with panache and poise. Reasserting the known, the actress recently shared some stunning pictures on her Instagram feed. In the latest look donned by the National award-winning star, she is seen posing in a stunning lime green lehenga along with some elegant jewelry and a messy bun. Keerthy looked absolutely breathtaking in the lehenga and it is difficult to take our eyes off her. The actress has been in showbiz for over 5 years and not once, she has failed to impress us with her fashion sense. The star has been giving every other star a run for their money with her exemplary dressing sense. From casual to ethnic, to high-end fashion, there is nothing Keerthy Suresh cannot slay in. Let us see some photographs of the actress in this amazing look and do not forget to take notes.

Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram