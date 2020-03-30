Keerthy Suresh flaunts her flawless skin in these golden hour photos; Check out

1 / 7

Keerthy Suresh's sun-kissed photos

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most and versatile actress of the Tamil and Malayalam film industry.. She made her debut in 2013 with the Malayalam film Geethaanjali and went on to star in films such as Ring Master, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Mahanati and Sarkar. Keerthy is also amongst the most popular and well known actress down south and has created a niche for herself. The actress is a National Award Winner for the film Mahanati. The actress has also worked with the legendary Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 168 this year. Apart from her versatility, she is known for her innocent and gorgeous beauty. She is active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of the her most amazing outfits and looks. The diva owns a great sense of style and never fails to impress us with her fashion game. She is one hell of a stunner and her sun kissed photos are a proof. Check them out!

Photo Credit : Instagram