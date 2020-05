1 / 9

Keerthy Suresh's radiating beauty in her CANDID moments will leave you spellbound

Keerthy began her acting career as a child artist. She did several films such as Kuberan, Achaneyanenikkishtam and Pilots! Keerthy Suresh is one of the most and versatile actresses of the Tamil and Malayalam film industry. She made her debut in 2013 with the Malayalam film Geethaanjali and went on to star in films such as Ring Master, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Mahanati and Sarkar. Keerthy is also amongst the most popular and well-known actress down south and has created a niche for herself. The actress is a National Award Winner for the film Mahanati. The actress has also worked with the legendary Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 168 this year. Apart from her versatility, she is known for her innocent and gorgeous beauty. She is active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of her most amazing outfits and looks. The diva owns a great sense of style and never fails to impress us with her fashion game. The star's beauty and charm never fails in leaving her fans gaping at her. Check out her amazing candid photos which are hard to miss.

Photo Credit : Instagram