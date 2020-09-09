Keerthy Suresh looks breathtakingly beautiful in a Sabyasachi saree; See Throwback Photos

1 / 7

Keerthy Suresh's Throwback Photos

Keerthy Suresh is one of the top stars of the South Indian film industry. She has been a part of many films since making her debut with a Malayalam film, Geethanjali. Films that proved her versatility as an actress include Ring Master, Idhu Enna Maayam, Remo, Nenu Sailaja, Nenu Local, Mahanati, Sarkar and more. The stunning actress was seen in Penguin which had a digital release on OTT platform. She won hearts with her spectacular performance in the same. Keerthy has many films in her kitty. The actress will be seen in Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, and Miss India. Talking about Good Luck Sakhi, it is directed by filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor. The trailer of the film was recently released and it received a positive response from the audience as well. On the other hand, Annaatthe also stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar, and Meena. Fans of the actress are beyond excited for the same. As per reports, she has been approached to star opposite Prabhas in Adipurush. Reportedly, she has been approached to play the role of Sita. However, no confirmation has been made yet. On the professional front, the actress is doing exceptionally well. Apart from winning hearts with her performance in movies, Keerthy also often creates buzz due to her stylish appearances. She is one celebrity whose style is always up to the mark. Be it sporting a casual look or slaying in traditionals, Keerthy knows how to make heads turn and give fashion goals. She is often seen dressed in designer outfits. Well, who isn't a fan of Sabyasachi? Speaking of that, let's take a look at Keerthy's throwback pictures when she graced the 66th National Film Awards. She wore a beautiful Sabyasachi saree and left her fans mesmerised.

Photo Credit : Instagram