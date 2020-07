1 / 8

Keerthy Suresh and her lockdown diaries

Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the music by Santhosh Narayanan is the highlight of the film. Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj (Jigarthanda) and marks the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic. The film has released in Tamil, Telugu and with dubbed in Malayalam. Due to COVID-19 outbreak and with cinema halls shut, Penguin released directly on Amazon Prime Video. Penguin has been shot in just 35 days in challenging and extremely cold climate location like Kodaikanal. Sharing about the same the actress said "The film is about a mother's struggle to rescue her abducted kid, which happens over a period of four days. It is neither gory nor a message movie. It has 60 per cent emotion and 40 per cent thrills, and is meant for all types of audience," she said. She will be next seen in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also has three other actresses including Nayanthara, Khushbu and Meena in key roles. She made headlines with reports suggesting that she will be seen playing a key role in Nithiin's upcoming film Power Peta. Reports suggest that the actor has even bagged the role of the leading lady in the film. But no official statement has been made yet. Coming back to her quarantine fun times, take a look at these snaps of the actress which are a treat to her fans this lockdown.

Photo Credit : Instagram