Keerthy Suresh's adorable childhood PHOTOS prove the National Award winner was born to be a star

Keerthy Suresh's adorable childhood snaps

Keerthy Suresh is a popular actress down South. The actress keeps creating buzz due to her upcoming projects and social media posts. Speaking about her films, she is best known for her performance in movies such as Geethaanjali, Ring Master, Bairavaa, Nenu Local, Mahanati, Sarkar and more. The beautiful actress won the National Film Award for Best Actress for portraying actress Savitri in the biopic Mahanati. Recently, she created a huge buzz as it was revealed her film 'Penguin' will be releasing on Amazon. Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin is written and directed by Eshavar Karthic. The film is produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj. The actress' two more interesting films include Miss India and Rang De. She will be featuring opposite Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe as well. The same has left many excited for her upcoming film. Speaking about social media, she keeps sharing her beautiful pictures on Instagram. Right from sharing BTS moments, no makeup photos to childhood snaps, Keerthy's social media posts are an absolute treat to all her fans. As she continues to nail her social media game, we decided to take a trip down the memory lane. Check out the adorable childhood photos shared by the actress on Instagram and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Instagram