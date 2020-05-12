Keerthy Suresh's adorable photos with her pet dog will brighten up your mood; Check out

1 / 11

Keerthy Suresh's adorable photos with her pet dog

Keerthy Suresh is one popular actress down South. The stunning actress who won a National Award for her performance in the blockbuster film 'Mahanati' is currently creating a huge buzz due to her upcoming film Penguin. As per reports, Keerthy Suresh's film Penguin might release soon on Amazon Prime. The makers of the film have not yet made any official announcement on the same. However, if reports are to be believed, Penguin might release on the digital streaming platform. The actress' first look from the film created a huge buzz on social media. Fans and followers of the actress are very excited and looking forward to the film's release. Other than Penguin, Keerthy Suresh has also signed interesting films - Miss India and Rang De. She will be featuring opposite Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe as well. Like every other celebrity, Keerthy is also spending time indoors. The gorgeous actress is very active on social media. A few days ago, she treated her fans with pictures of herself with her pet dog which are absolutely adorable. Speaking of that, here are a few photos of the actress with her dog that will help you beat the quarantine blues. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram