Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Keerthy Suresh
/
Keerthy Suresh's adorable photos with her pet dog will brighten up your mood; Check out

Keerthy Suresh's adorable photos with her pet dog will brighten up your mood; Check out

Keerthy Suresh is one popular actress down South. Here are a few photos of the actress with her dog that will help you brighten up your mood. Check out!
4489 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Keerthy Suresh's adorable photos with her pet dog

    Keerthy Suresh's adorable photos with her pet dog

    Keerthy Suresh is one popular actress down South. The stunning actress who won a National Award for her performance in the blockbuster film 'Mahanati' is currently creating a huge buzz due to her upcoming film Penguin. As per reports, Keerthy Suresh's film Penguin might release soon on Amazon Prime. The makers of the film have not yet made any official announcement on the same. However, if reports are to be believed, Penguin might release on the digital streaming platform. The actress' first look from the film created a huge buzz on social media. Fans and followers of the actress are very excited and looking forward to the film's release. Other than Penguin, Keerthy Suresh has also signed interesting films - Miss India and Rang De. She will be featuring opposite Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe as well. Like every other celebrity, Keerthy is also spending time indoors. The gorgeous actress is very active on social media. A few days ago, she treated her fans with pictures of herself with her pet dog which are absolutely adorable. Speaking of that, here are a few photos of the actress with her dog that will help you beat the quarantine blues. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Sunset stories

    Sunset stories

    The actress shared this adorable snap on her Instagram and captioned it as, "#sunsetstories #quarantinediaries #nykediaries #easterevening."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Gym diaries

    Gym diaries

    "When my boy gets bored and I still enjoy that!" captioned Keerthy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    The view!

    The view!

    This is one of the most beautiful snaps of the actress with her dog.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Swag on point

    Swag on point

    How cool is this pic!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    That beautiful smile!

    That beautiful smile!

    Keerthy captioned this pic as, "Come what may, No Cheesee!!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    The actress captioned this pic as, "Hold me tight, I am still a baby!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Teaching him how to pose

    Teaching him how to pose

    "Trying to teach him the art of 'posing', but I just don't think he gets it," captioned the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Throwback

    Throwback

    How cute is this pic!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This snap needs to be framed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Style on point

    Style on point

    The actress looks beautiful beyond words in this pic. Also, do not miss her dog in the picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Check out the throwback photos of the Begum of Bollywood before she became a star
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Check out the throwback photos of the Begum of Bollywood before she became a star
Neha Kakkar: Bheegi Bheegi singer will give you fashion goals as she dons sarees and looks splendid
Neha Kakkar: Bheegi Bheegi singer will give you fashion goals as she dons sarees and looks splendid
Nayanthara:Trendy whites to skirts; Take cues from Lady Superstar of Kollywood for your next casual look
Nayanthara:Trendy whites to skirts; Take cues from Lady Superstar of Kollywood for your next casual look
The Office: John Krasinski, Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling & cast\'s BTS pics reveal the wonderful bond they share
The Office: John Krasinski, Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling & cast's BTS pics reveal the wonderful bond they share
Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone: When the actresses posed together and defined friendship in Bollywood; See Pics
Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone: When the actresses posed together and defined friendship in Bollywood; See Pics
Surbhi Chandna\'s mesmerising PHOTOS during quarantine amid lockdown are here to drive away your Monday blues
Surbhi Chandna's mesmerising PHOTOS during quarantine amid lockdown are here to drive away your Monday blues

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement