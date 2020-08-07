Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Keerthy Suresh
/
Keerthy Suresh's beautiful smile in the THROWBACK photos will brighten up your dull day

Keerthy Suresh's beautiful smile in the THROWBACK photos will brighten up your dull day

Keerthy Suresh is one of the popular actresses down South. The National Award winning actress has delivered some remarkable performances in her career so far. Today, take a look at some of her throwback photos that will steal your heart.
11818 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Keerthy Suresh's throwback pics are too good to miss

    Keerthy Suresh's throwback pics are too good to miss

    Keerthy Suresh is one of the popular actresses down South. The National Award winning actress has delivered some remarkable performances in her career so far. She is popularly known for her films Mahanati, Sarkar, Nenu Local, Bairavaa, Paambhu Sattai, Seema Raja and others. In Mahanati, Keerthy essayed the role of Savitri. She bagged a National Film Award for Best Actress for the same. Thanking everyone for their love and wishes, she took to Twitter and wrote, "First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every member from the press and media fraternity. They have been the early ones to strongly affirm that our film 'Mahanati' will get its due honours with their positive reviews and unconditional appreciations." She also thanked her co-stars. The actress last created buzz when she featured in the suspense crime thriller, Penguin. The movie which got released on a digital streaming platform received a positive response from the masses. Yet again, she delivered a spectacular performance and won hearts. Up next, she will be seen in Rang De. She has also signed Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. The film is helmed by Siva. Fans are eagerly looking forward to her upcoming projects. On the personal side, she is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, Keerthy often shares her stunning pictures. Speaking of that, take a look at some of her throwback photos that will steal your heart.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 2 / 7
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The actress was all smiles as she happily posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 3 / 7
    Simplicity at its best

    Simplicity at its best

    The actress knows how to keep it casual yet stylish. For her airport look, she donned a white top that had maroon coloured flowers printed on it and paired it with palazzo pants.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 4 / 7
    Hair and makeup

    Hair and makeup

    The actress kept it simple. She opted for minimal makeup and looked pretty.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 5 / 7
    Her smile!

    Her smile!

    She has got such a pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Fan following

    Fan following

    The actress enjoys a great fan following on social media.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 7 / 7
    Busy

    Busy

    She was also seen talking on the phone.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement