Keerthy Suresh's beautiful smile in the THROWBACK photos will brighten up your dull day

1 / 7

Keerthy Suresh's throwback pics are too good to miss

Keerthy Suresh is one of the popular actresses down South. The National Award winning actress has delivered some remarkable performances in her career so far. She is popularly known for her films Mahanati, Sarkar, Nenu Local, Bairavaa, Paambhu Sattai, Seema Raja and others. In Mahanati, Keerthy essayed the role of Savitri. She bagged a National Film Award for Best Actress for the same. Thanking everyone for their love and wishes, she took to Twitter and wrote, "First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every member from the press and media fraternity. They have been the early ones to strongly affirm that our film 'Mahanati' will get its due honours with their positive reviews and unconditional appreciations." She also thanked her co-stars. The actress last created buzz when she featured in the suspense crime thriller, Penguin. The movie which got released on a digital streaming platform received a positive response from the masses. Yet again, she delivered a spectacular performance and won hearts. Up next, she will be seen in Rang De. She has also signed Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. The film is helmed by Siva. Fans are eagerly looking forward to her upcoming projects. On the personal side, she is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, Keerthy often shares her stunning pictures. Speaking of that, take a look at some of her throwback photos that will steal your heart.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand