/
/
/
Keerthy Suresh's gorgeous ethnic looks are the perfect inspiration for upcoming festive season
Keerthy Suresh's gorgeous ethnic looks are the perfect inspiration for upcoming festive season
Over the years, Keerthy Suresh has worn some really beautiful traditional outfits and given her fans and followers moments to drool over her. On that note, here's a look at the actress' ravishing ethnic looks that you'd love to steal.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5285 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 21, 2020 05:59 pm
1 / 14
Keerthy Suresh's gorgeous ethnic looks
Keerthy Suresh is one of the popular actresses down South. The actress has proved her versatility by doing some really great films. Every time Keerthy appears on the screen, she owns it. She is one such celebrity who is known to challenge the actor within herself every time she takes up a new role. Currently, Keerthy created a huge buzz as it was revealed her film 'Penguin' will be releasing on Amazon. Penguin has been creating a lot of buzz for many days. Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin is written and directed by Eshavar Karthic. The film is produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj. The gorgeous diva has also signed two more interesting films i.e Miss India and Rang De. Plus, Keerthy will be featuring opposite Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe. The actress not only impresses everyone with her stellar performances and movie choices, but she also makes headlines because of her ravishing looks. The actress' style game is always on point. Be it rocking a casual look or pulling off an Indian avatar, Keerthy does it with ease. When it comes to rocking an Indian ensemble, she never fails to nail it. Over the years, Keerthy has worn some really beautiful traditional outfits and given her fans and followers moments to drool over her. On that note, here's a look at the actress' ravishing ethnic looks that you'd love to steal.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 14
Drop dead gorgeous
For an awards show, Keerthy chose Masaba Gupta's white and gold outfit and looked drop dead gorgeous. The actress rounded off her look with one-sided soft wavy open hair, dark lips, and mascara.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 14
Stunning and how!
For an event, Keerthy managed to turn heads as she stunned in an all-black sari and looked absolutely stunning. The actress' hair and makeup were on point.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
4 / 14
That smile!
The actress' style is on point, but her smile steals the attention in this snap. Dressed in a white salwar kameez which has heavy ivory embroidery on it, Keerthy looks beautiful.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 14
Style game
This is yet another breathtaking look of the look that we absolutely love! She looks fabulous in a white outfit. Plus, her hair and makeup are also so on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 14
Ravishing
The actress' saree looks never fail to impress. Her saree looks are always up to the mark and we love it! She has always been experimental with style and this look of the actress is simply ravishing.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 14
Simplicity at its best
The star knows how to keep it simple yet stylish. This look of the actress is proof of the same.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 14
Sabyasachi girl
Keerthy wore a Sabyasachi saree for the National Film Awards Ceremony and looked absolutely lovely. This is one of the best looks of the actress. She rounded off her look with eye makeup, dark lips, and styled her hair in a bun and added gajra.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 14
Nailed it
She absolutely nailed the saree look. Dressed in a monochrome pant style saree, Keerthy looked pretty.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 14
Keeping it simple yet stylish
We are absolutely in love with this look of the diva! Dressed in a white traditional outfit paired with a green dupatta and earrings, Keerthy looked delightful.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 14
Love for white
The actress never goes wrong when it comes to slaying in a white outfit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 14
Slayed it effortlessly
When it comes to rocking a saree, Keerthy Suresh does it like nobody else. What do you have to say about this look?
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 14
Can't take our eyes off her
This pic will leave you convinced that she has a great taste in fashion.
Photo Credit : Instagram
14 / 14
Slays with ease
This snap personifies elegance.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment