Keerthy Suresh's gorgeous ethnic looks are the perfect inspiration for upcoming festive season

Keerthy Suresh's gorgeous ethnic looks

Keerthy Suresh is one of the popular actresses down South. The actress has proved her versatility by doing some really great films. Every time Keerthy appears on the screen, she owns it. She is one such celebrity who is known to challenge the actor within herself every time she takes up a new role. Currently, Keerthy created a huge buzz as it was revealed her film 'Penguin' will be releasing on Amazon. Penguin has been creating a lot of buzz for many days. Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin is written and directed by Eshavar Karthic. The film is produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj. The gorgeous diva has also signed two more interesting films i.e Miss India and Rang De. Plus, Keerthy will be featuring opposite Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe. The actress not only impresses everyone with her stellar performances and movie choices, but she also makes headlines because of her ravishing looks. The actress' style game is always on point. Be it rocking a casual look or pulling off an Indian avatar, Keerthy does it with ease. When it comes to rocking an Indian ensemble, she never fails to nail it. Over the years, Keerthy has worn some really beautiful traditional outfits and given her fans and followers moments to drool over her. On that note, here's a look at the actress' ravishing ethnic looks that you'd love to steal.

Photo Credit : Instagram