Keerthy Suresh's obsession for white knows no bounds; Check out her stunning PHOTOS
Keerthy Suresh is one popular actress down South. Keerthy is also known for her fashionable choices. Her obsession with white is well-known. Take a look at some of the stunning white outfits worn by the actress.
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: April 4, 2020 01:55 pm
Keerthy Suresh's love for white
Keerthy Suresh is one popular actress down South. The actress has proved her versatility by delivering spectacular performances in movies. She gives her best and is known to challenge the actor within herself every time she takes up a new role. Keerthy is currently at the top of the game and is also one of the bankable actresses. A few months ago, Keerthy was presented with the Best Actress Award for the film Mahanati. The same speaks for itself. Apart from her brilliant films, Keerthy is also known for her fashionable choices. Her obsession with white is well-known. Over the years, she has donned some stunning white outfits proving her immense love for white and also giving major style goals. The stunning actress always impresses and slays it all-white ensembles. From slaying in a lehenga or donning a white saree and more, Keerthy's style game is on point. Here's taking a look at some of the stunning white outfits worn by the actress. Check out!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Simplicity at its best
The actress knows how to keep it simple and stylish at the same. The actress looked breathtaking in her white outfit which she paired with a green dupatta, earrings and a ring.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Gorgeous
The Mahanati star has never failed to look stunning in a saree. This look of the actress is one of our favourites. She rounded it off with statement earrings and ring.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Simply elegant
"For #naamoruvar in this white handloom," captioned Keerthy. The actress knows how to stand out from others.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Breathtaking
She looks breathtaking in white salwar kameez which has heavy ivory embroidery on it. This is one of her elegant and classy traditional look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Stunning
Yet again, Keerthy proved she can never go wrong when it comes to choosing a white outfit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Style on point
The actress' style game is on point. She looks ravishing in white lehenga plus her hair and makeup are also on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
