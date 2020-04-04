Keerthy Suresh's obsession for white knows no bounds; Check out her stunning PHOTOS

1 / 7

Keerthy Suresh's love for white

Keerthy Suresh is one popular actress down South. The actress has proved her versatility by delivering spectacular performances in movies. She gives her best and is known to challenge the actor within herself every time she takes up a new role. Keerthy is currently at the top of the game and is also one of the bankable actresses. A few months ago, Keerthy was presented with the Best Actress Award for the film Mahanati. The same speaks for itself. Apart from her brilliant films, Keerthy is also known for her fashionable choices. Her obsession with white is well-known. Over the years, she has donned some stunning white outfits proving her immense love for white and also giving major style goals. The stunning actress always impresses and slays it all-white ensembles. From slaying in a lehenga or donning a white saree and more, Keerthy's style game is on point. Here's taking a look at some of the stunning white outfits worn by the actress. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram