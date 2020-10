1 / 9

Keerthy Suresh's sunkissed pictures

Keerthy Suresh is one of the popular and successful stars in the South Indian film industry. The beautiful actress began her acting journey as a child artist. She later landed her first lead role in the Malayalam film 'Geethaanjali' and went on to star in films such as Ring Master, Idhu Enna Maayam, Rajini Murugan, Remo, Bairavaa, Nenu Local, Sarkar, Mahanati, Penguin and more. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for portraying actress Savitri in Mahanati. Fans loved her performance in the film. Today, she is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the South. Keerthy has won hearts with her powerful acting and still continues to do so. On the personal side, she is very active on social media. She enjoys a great fan following on Instagram. From sharing her beautiful selfies to mesmerising vacay photos and family moments, adorable snaps with her pet dog, her social media posts are an absolute treat to the eyes. If you follow her on Instagram, then you might know that she also often shares many sunkissed pictures. In case you missed them, do not worry as we have got you covered. We have compiled a few sunkissed photos that will leave you in awe of her beauty.

Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram