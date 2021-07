1 / 6

Keerthy Suresh's magical photos that you cannot miss

National-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is one the most sought after heroines in the South Indian film industry. Daughter of film producer G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka, Keerthy made her acting debut in a lead role in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali and since, there has been no looking back. She is an actor in the industry who has no airs about her. Keerthy Suresh is one of the actresses from the South Indian film industry who has a photogenic face that can convey any emotions with utmost ease. With the innocence on her face and expressive eyes, Keerthy Suresh's every photo proves she is a favourite of lenses. Here's a look at her best 5 photos that prove she has got a photogenic face.

Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram